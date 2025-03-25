“Ugliest top I’ve seen in a while”: John Calipari roasts sports analyst Dan Patrick on his show

American sports analyst Dan Patrick got grilled on his podcast when Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari started the session by taking a dig at Patrick's fluorescent green jumper. Calipari called it the ugliest top he had seen in a while, to which Patrick reverted by asking which was uglier his sports coach from this week or his jumper.

Dan Patrick gave a nice introduction about Arkansas coach John Calipari, highlighting his return to the Sweet 16 after the Razorbacks defeated St John's on Sunday.

"Thank you, dear Patrick, that's the ugliest top I've seen in a while. It befits you though, it's good," Calipari began the podcast.

Dan Patrick immediately clapped back at Calipari, asking if the jumper was worse than his sports coat that he wore this weekend during their clash against St John's.

"Hey, you won with it. It looks a whole lot better when you win," Patrick answered. "This is a gift from Adam Sandler," he continued highlighting his fluorescent green jumper.

John Calipari embraces the 'Underdog' tag in the NCAA Tournament

Arkansas first-year coach John Calipari is a highly experienced coach in college basketball therefore, he embraces the 'underdog' tag as the Razorbacks storm their way into the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

During the interview, Dan Patrick asked Calipari if he was an underdog and if the Arkansas coach was fine with the tag.

"I'm just saying, we are the underdogs. Every time they play in those kinds of games, they play well," Calipari said. "We are at that point in the year when the whole thing is - How do I get them to have that mindset that we had against St. John's?

"Look, two things happened, we were 2-for-19 from the three and gave up 28 offensive rebounds but we still won. We play to win."

After an underwhelming regular season, Arkansas Razorbacks came into March Madness as the No. 10 seed. However, they have registered back-to-back wins over Kansas and St John's, to reach another Sweet 16.

Arkansas recorded a 75-66 triumph over St John's Red Storm in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They will now face No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday at the Chase Center for a place in the Elite Eight of March Madness.

