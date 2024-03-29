"Ultimate contrast in styles": CBB analyst Jon Rothstein hypes up most the 'intriguing' Arizona vs Clemson Sweet 16 showdown

The Arizona Wildcats take on the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 of March Madness on Thursday. Neither team played in the tournaments last year and the Tigers' last Sweet 16 appearance was in 2018. Arizona has played Clemson twice and won both times in 1989 and 2011.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein covered the Tigers' round two game against Baylor Bears in Memphis and shared his take on the clash:

"This is the ultimate contrast in styles. Remember Baylor put up 92 on Colgate in the round of 64 and was completely taken out of its offense. Studying Clemson in person, the defense is obviously there, but the way they control things on offense is really the key to allowing them to play the slower pace."

"The key to this game is Chase Hunter ... (he) controlled the game against Baylor from tip to finish. This is the ultimate contrast in styles. Will be played in front of a very pro-Arizona crowd. But one of the more intriguing games that we have in the Sweet 16."

Expand Tweet

Coach Brownell believes Clemson is good enough to go to the Final Four

Clemson had a rollercoaster of a season as it had consistent wins in November and early December, but fell off after coming back from Christman. At one point, when the Tigers were 4-6, coach Brad Brownell shared how he encouraged his players:

"I said, that would be a shame because of what you did the first two months of the year, but also because I think we're good enough to go to the Final Four."

Talking about the opponent, Arizona, Bromwell said:

"I've watched them a good bit throughout the year. Tommy's done an unbelievable job at Arizona here these last couple years. This team, like most, super dynamic offensively. Really good inside-out offense, a little bit like we play." (via 247sports)

We're very familiar with Caleb Love and obviously how good a player he is from his time at Carolina. I know it will be a raucous crowd with a lot of Arizona fans."

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd believes that the task is cut out for his team, with the Tigers having some elite perimeter players.

“I see Clemson (as) an incredibly physical team that has a conviction to assert their physical will on you. They play with effort and toughness possession by possession.”

With the game tipped off, the Tigers lead 21-12 at the time of publishing.