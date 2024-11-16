UMass Lowell vs. Gonzaga: Box score, stats and summary feat. Ryan Nembhard (Nov. 15)

The fourth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs obliterated the UMass Lowell River Hawks 113-54 at home on Friday. The Bulldogs produced one of the most dominant showings in the college basketball season and controlled proceedings from the get-go.

UMass Lowell (2-1) was unable to get much going as its defense looked completely overwhelmed traveling across the country.

Khalif Battle scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the UMass Lowell River Hawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs box scores to see how the game unfolded.

UMass Lowell vs. Gonzaga box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score UMass Lowell 27 27 54 Gonzaga 49 64 113

UMass Lowell River Hawks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Cam Morris III F 2-5 1-2 4-4 0 3 0 1 0 4 2 9 Max Brooks F 4-10 0-1 1-3 0 7 0 0 1 5 4 9 Quinton Mincey G 4-8 0-3 2-2 1 4 2 0 0 6 1 10 Quincy Clark G 1-6 0-0 4-4 0 2 2 1 1 3 3 6 Yuri Covington G 2-4 1-3 3-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 4 8 Xzavier Lino F 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Martin Somerville G 4-11 1-5 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 2 3 9 Mekhi Gray G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Anthony Blunt G 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 5 1 1 0 2 1 3

Gonzaga Bulldogs box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Graham Ike F 3-8 0-0 5-6 2 5 2 0 0 1 2 11 Michael Ajayi G 3-6 0-1 0-0 2 4 1 1 0 0 2 6 Nolan Hickman G 5-7 4-5 0-0 0 2 2 2 0 3 1 14 Ryan Nembhard G 4-7 1-2 4-5 0 1 8 3 0 0 1 13 Khalif Battle G 7-10 4-4 3-3 0 4 3 3 0 1 2 21 Noah Haaland F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 Emmanuel Innocenti F 1-3 0-1 0-1 1 2 4 2 1 0 2 2 Jun Seok Yeo F 3-4 1-2 1-3 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 8 Braden Huff F 6-11 0-0 1-1 1 5 0 0 3 3 1 13 Ben Gregg F 3-7 0-2 1-1 3 10 0 0 1 0 2 7 Islaila Diagne C 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 5 Joaqui ArauzMoore G 1-4 0-2 0-0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 Dusty Stromer G 3-6 0-2 5-5 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 11

UMass Lowell vs. Gonzaga Game Summary

The UMass Lowell River Hawks struggled to shoot the basketball, going 36.0% from the floor, including a miserable 18.8% from beyond the arc. They had 20 opportunities at the free-throw line.

The team collected 29 rebounds, with three on offense. UMass Lowell turned the ball over 25 times and only had a pair of fast break points. It never led in the game.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs had one of the best offensive games in college basketball this season. They shot 53.9% overall, 45.5% from distance, and made 27 free throw attempts.

They had a 49-26 rebounding advantage and had 32 points off turnovers. At one point, they held a 62-point lead in the game.

