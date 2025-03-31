"Unanimous decision" "They didn't even hesitate": Fans react as South Carolina team picks one teammate who can't dance

Fresh off securing a Final Four spot in the NCAA Tournament, South Carolina players were asked which teammate couldn't dance but thought they could.

Ad

In a video posted Monday on the team's social media, guard Tessa Johnson posed the question to her teammates. Most, including MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts, named Bree Hall.

Hall, nicknamed "Breezy," later learned about the responses and expressed surprise. She denied the claim, insisting she could dance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to this hilarious video, with some coming to Hall's defense.

"Dang, they didn't even hesitate. Did Breezy wrong," a fan wrote.

"They didn't have to do Breezy like that," someone else wrote.

A fan had a request.

"Imma need Breezy to dance on the court after they win the semifinal next week," a fan wrote.

Ad

Another fan came to Hall's defense, writing:

"They wrong for that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Breezy may not be a great dancer, but her 3 balls can dance into the net when it matters most".

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video provided a lighthearted moment for the Gamecocks after their 54-50 victory over Duke on Sunday. They had to withstand intense pressure in the game's final seconds, holding onto a two-point lead before Kitts was fouled. She then sealed the win by making two clutch free throws.

Hall played a crucial role in the game's final moments, experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. She first committed a foul that gave Duke a chance to tie the game, but the Blue Devils missed the opportunity.

Ad

Moments later, she caught an airball after Duke's unsuccessful 3-point attempt. After the game, Hall said that she almost had a meltdown, but one of the coaches reassured her that she was doing fine.

South Carolina two games away from defending national title

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke - Source: Imagn

The Gamecocks won their third NCAA title last year, defeating Iowa 87-75 in the championship game, and it was the program's second title in three years.

Ad

With the victory over Duke last Sunday, South Carolina has made the Final Four in five consecutive years and is looking to defend a national title for the first time in the program's history.

While they are two games away from achieving that dream, South Carolina has some stiff competition to deal with. The Gamecocks will face the winners of Monday night's matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here