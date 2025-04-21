UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin clears the air on transfer portal decision

North Carolina fans were left bewildered after Ven-Allen Lubin declared his intention to enter the transfer portal with just hours left until its closure. However, he has cleared the air regarding this decision.

On Monday morning, news broke that Lubin would enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Tar Heels. UNC fans found it hard to swallow the news as they expected the forward to return in the 2025-26 season.

Lubin joined Cade Tyson, Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson and Jalen Washington as the Tar Heels players who opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Later that day, he addressed the matter on social media, explaining that the situation was complex and that he plans to stay with the team. In a post on X, Lubin clarified that his decision was based entirely on the ongoing NCAA settlement issue.

“Before anybody jumps to the wrong conclusion, I am letting everyone know that I am entering the transfer portal with full intent on returning to UNC. My action relates to the complexities surrounding the possible approval of the pending NCAA settlement,” Lubin tweeted.

The NCAA has faced multiple lawsuits regarding the payment of student-athletes at the college level. However, the most publicized one has been between Grant House, a former swimmer for Arizona State University vs NCAA.

The case has reached a settlement, expected to take effect on Jul. 1. It is anticipated that there will be changes to how the athlete revenue distribution works for current and former players.

Regardless of his intentions, this will be the third time Lubin has entered the transfer portal during his college career, having spent one year at Vanderbilt and one year at Notre Dame.

He has played 37 games at North Carolina, starting in 20, averaging 19.5 minutes per game. The forward scored 8.7 points while contributing 5.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Jeff Goodman sheds more light on Ven-Allen Lubin

NCAA Basketball: Ven-Allen Lubin during NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

The Ven-Allen Lubin situation confused many, but the “The Field of 68” co-founder, Jeff Goodman, has provided some clarity.

The basketball analyst revealed that Lubin’s deal with UNC involved a third-party deal, and his latest move is to protect himself from issues that might arise following the House vs. NCAA case settlement.

“Ven-Allen Lubin's deal with UNC involved a third-party deal and he is just protecting himself from the potential issues post-House settlement, source told @TheFieldOf68,” Jeff tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Jeff thinks it is a smart business decision because it will protect the player and give him some leverage.

