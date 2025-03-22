UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

No. 1 seed USC had no difficulty outlasting No. 16 seed UNC-Greensboro. The Trojans utilized suffocating defense to post a 71-25 victory and move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. USC will face the winner of No. 8 seed Cal and No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Monday for a berth in the Sweet 16.
UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Box Score
UNC-Greensboro
USC
UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Game Summary
USC scored the game's first eight points and never trailed. That said, UNC-Greensboro stuck arond throughout the first quarter, trailing just 12-8 after the initial period.
In fact, UNC-G pulled within 12-10 on a pair of Khalis Cain free throws with 8:39 to play in the second quarter. But UNC-Greensboro scored just one more point in the half, while USC opened up a 28-11 halftime advantage.
From there, the game grew increasingly uncompetitive as USC's defense gave the Trojans an insurmountable edge. USC scored the first eight points of the second half and UNC-G was never within 20 after that. By the end of the third quarter, USC's lead was 53-16 and the Trojans cruised home from there.
USC was led by All-American JuJu Watkins, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. USC shot just 38% itself, including a meager 3-for-14 from 3-point range. The Trojans did win the battle on the backboard 71-37.
UNC-Greensboro was led by Nya Smith, a reserve who had seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. UNC-Greensboro shot just 7-for-54 (13%) on the game. Shockingly, they were much better from 3-point range at 4-for-18 (22%) than two-point range at 3-for-36 (8%). Add in the -34 rebounding margin and 23 turnovers as UNC-G had no real chance.
USC will face the winner of Cal and Mississippi State at home in Monday's second round game.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here