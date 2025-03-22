UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

  • home icon
By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 22, 2025 21:51 GMT
Lindsey Gottlieb and USC moved on off a big performance from JuJu Watkins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
No. 1 seed USC had no difficulty outlasting No. 16 seed UNC-Greensboro. The Trojans utilized suffocating defense to post a 71-25 victory and move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. USC will face the winner of No. 8 seed Cal and No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Monday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Box Score

UNC-Greensboro

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
K. Cain6712215
J. Gamble3720070
J. Lee0100021
N. Howard0011023
T. Johnson0100001
N. Smith7621033
Y. N'Diaye4711323
J. Clark-Jones3002010
M. Asidanya2201051
A. Jackson0000000
also-read-trending Trending

USC

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
J. Watkins22823032
K. Iriafen131321063
R. Marshall5622710
T. Von Oelhoffen5221031
K. Smith1412211
K. Heckel8024102
A. Howell6812012
V. Iwuchukwu5200000
C. Akunwafo2301001
A. Gayles2100010
M. Samuels2011003
R. Forestier0110001
B. Shamblin0100000
UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Game Summary

USC scored the game's first eight points and never trailed. That said, UNC-Greensboro stuck arond throughout the first quarter, trailing just 12-8 after the initial period.

In fact, UNC-G pulled within 12-10 on a pair of Khalis Cain free throws with 8:39 to play in the second quarter. But UNC-Greensboro scored just one more point in the half, while USC opened up a 28-11 halftime advantage.

From there, the game grew increasingly uncompetitive as USC's defense gave the Trojans an insurmountable edge. USC scored the first eight points of the second half and UNC-G was never within 20 after that. By the end of the third quarter, USC's lead was 53-16 and the Trojans cruised home from there.

USC was led by All-American JuJu Watkins, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. USC shot just 38% itself, including a meager 3-for-14 from 3-point range. The Trojans did win the battle on the backboard 71-37.

UNC-Greensboro was led by Nya Smith, a reserve who had seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. UNC-Greensboro shot just 7-for-54 (13%) on the game. Shockingly, they were much better from 3-point range at 4-for-18 (22%) than two-point range at 3-for-36 (8%). Add in the -34 rebounding margin and 23 turnovers as UNC-G had no real chance.

USC will face the winner of Cal and Mississippi State at home in Monday's second round game.

Edited by Joe Cox
