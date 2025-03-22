UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

No. 1 seed USC had no difficulty outlasting No. 16 seed UNC-Greensboro. The Trojans utilized suffocating defense to post a 71-25 victory and move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. USC will face the winner of No. 8 seed Cal and No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Monday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Box Score

UNC-Greensboro

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF K. Cain 6 7 1 2 2 1 5 J. Gamble 3 7 2 0 0 7 0 J. Lee 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 N. Howard 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 T. Johnson 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 N. Smith 7 6 2 1 0 3 3 Y. N'Diaye 4 7 1 1 3 2 3 J. Clark-Jones 3 0 0 2 0 1 0 M. Asidanya 2 2 0 1 0 5 1 A. Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

USC

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Watkins 22 8 2 3 0 3 2 K. Iriafen 13 13 2 1 0 6 3 R. Marshall 5 6 2 2 7 1 0 T. Von Oelhoffen 5 2 2 1 0 3 1 K. Smith 1 4 1 2 2 1 1 K. Heckel 8 0 2 4 1 0 2 A. Howell 6 8 1 2 0 1 2 V. Iwuchukwu 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 C. Akunwafo 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 A. Gayles 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 M. Samuels 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 R. Forestier 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 B. Shamblin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

UNC-Greensboro vs. USC Game Summary

USC scored the game's first eight points and never trailed. That said, UNC-Greensboro stuck arond throughout the first quarter, trailing just 12-8 after the initial period.

In fact, UNC-G pulled within 12-10 on a pair of Khalis Cain free throws with 8:39 to play in the second quarter. But UNC-Greensboro scored just one more point in the half, while USC opened up a 28-11 halftime advantage.

From there, the game grew increasingly uncompetitive as USC's defense gave the Trojans an insurmountable edge. USC scored the first eight points of the second half and UNC-G was never within 20 after that. By the end of the third quarter, USC's lead was 53-16 and the Trojans cruised home from there.

USC was led by All-American JuJu Watkins, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. USC shot just 38% itself, including a meager 3-for-14 from 3-point range. The Trojans did win the battle on the backboard 71-37.

UNC-Greensboro was led by Nya Smith, a reserve who had seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. UNC-Greensboro shot just 7-for-54 (13%) on the game. Shockingly, they were much better from 3-point range at 4-for-18 (22%) than two-point range at 3-for-36 (8%). Add in the -34 rebounding margin and 23 turnovers as UNC-G had no real chance.

USC will face the winner of Cal and Mississippi State at home in Monday's second round game.

