North Carolina guard RJ Davis is one of the most gifted players to play at Chapel Hill in recent years. However, the Tar Heels senior recently revealed, with a touch of humor, that his talents extend beyond basketball.

Davis, who is UNC’s second all-time leading scorer (2,725 points), only behind Tyler Hansbrough (2,872), performed well at the G League Elite Camp last weekend, showcasing his game in front of NBA scouts.

The league’s Instagram account listed the intangibles that make the guard a great player, noting that he is a great leader, a great teammate, a vocal guy and an extension of the coach on the floor.

Davis shared the post on his Instagram story and humorously added a new one to the list of his talents.

“Always got a nosebleed, bruh,” Davis wrote on Monday.

UNC star RJ Davis adds "nose bleeds" as one of his talents he brings to the table. Credit: IG/@ariidavis_

Davis stayed at UNC for five years, averaging 15.6 points on 41.8% shooting, along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He has exhausted his eligibility, playing his final season with the Tar Heels in 2024-25, but failed to lead them past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Despite his solid college career and leadership at North Carolina, Davis is widely projected to go undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft. He was also not included in the list of 75 invitees to the 2025 NBA draft combine.

However, Davis was among the 45 players selected for the 2025 G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, leaving him with an opportunity to earn a late invitation to the combine.

RJ Davis failed to make five-man list from the G League Elite Camp

Despite earning praise for his display at the G League Elite Camp, Davis failed to make the list of five players selected to join the NBA draft combine.

The five players that received new combine invites were Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Tamar Bates (Missouri), Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State) and Lachlan Olbrich (Australia).

The first round of the NBA draft will be on June 25, and the second round on June 26, at Barclays Center in New York City, and Davis hopes a team takes a chance on him. However, if he goes undrafted, the guard could still land an opportunity with a team through the NBA Summer League.

