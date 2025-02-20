UNC star RJ Davis expresses gratitude after climbing up the ACC top-scorer list; trailing ex-Duke star JJ Redick and more

With 21 points in UNC's rivalry win over N.C. State on Wednesday, senior guard RJ Davis moved up to the number four spot in ACC career scoring leaders. His 2,560 points are more than every ACC player except fellow Tar Heels legend Tyler Hansborough, Duke's J.J. Redick and Wake Forest's Dickie Hemric.

Ad

Davis took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share the exciting milestone.

"This shi so crazy. Thank you God fr🙏🏾"

RJ Davis expresses his gratitude for moving up in the ACC career points standings

UNC picked up a 97-73 win in Wednesday's conference contest. Davis led scoring against the Wolfpack and had his highest-scoring performance since a Jan. 25 win over Boston College.

Ad

Trending

The senior's squad dominated for the entirety of the game, leading by 18 points halfway through the first period. The Tar Heels advanced their lead to a jarring 28 by halftime. N.C. State outscored UNC 47-43 in the second half, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Davis shot 33.3% from the field in the ACC matchup, and his team shot 57%. The guard's field goal and 3-point percentages were both below his averages, but he went eight for eight from the free throw line.

Ad

The Tar Heels never trailed against the Wolfpack and picked up a rivalry win, but arguably more importantly, Davis achieved a major milestone as he moved up the ACC all-time scorers list.

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

RJ Davis' Senior Season at UNC

UNC is having a disappointing 2024-25 season. The AP Poll had the team as the preseason No. 9, but the Tar Heels are now 16-11 and have been unranked since Week 6.

Ad

Davis' season has also been somewhat disappointing. He is in his fifth season with the Tar Heels and is a four-year starter. The guard's field goal and 3-point percentage have dipped since last season. Davis' 17.5 points per game are down from 21.2 last season, but he has increased his average rebounds and assists.

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

ESPN Bracketology has UNC in the first four out for the NCAA Tournament. It will be tough for the Tar Heels to secure a tournament bid, with only one Quad 1 matchup remaining. However, if RJ Davis continues to rack up points, he could give his team a chance. For now, he can celebrate the rivalry win and milestone moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here