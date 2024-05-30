North Carolina Tar Heels basketball star RJ Davis is one of the most experienced and talented players returning to college basketball next season after declaring his intention to return to Chapel Hill. Davis will utilize a COVID-19 exception by the NCAA granted to student-athletes affected by the pandemic.

In an interview on Principal where different student-athletes reveal what they would tell their 10-year-old selves, Davis, who also recently graduated from UNC (University of North Carolina) opened up about his capsule message.

"I'll probably just say enjoy the moment, don't really try to compare yourself to anyone. And just be true to yourself love yourself and give 110% in everything you do and don't look too far into the future," RJ Davis said.

Davis was joined in the video by other Wooden Award finalists in Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame, Jamal Shead of Houston, former University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark, and Purdue star Zach Edey. Clark and Edey are two-time Wooden Award winners.

RJ Davis attempts to become a UNC legend

RJ Davis had a sensational season last year for the North Carolina Tar Heels averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. However, he fell just short of leading his team to the Elite Eight for the first time in two years, losing 89-87 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16.

For his efforts, he won Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Year and was also named a first-team Associated Press All-American. He is also one of the favorites to be named the National Player of the Year next season.

RJ Davis could break several North Carolina records next season and make himself a Tar Heels legend. He currently has 2,088 points after passing Michael Jordan for points scored a few months ago.

He could shoot up the list from No. 5 to No. 1 held by Tyler Hansbrough (2,872 points) by scoring 785 points.

Davis could also be the Tar Heel with the most games played surpassing Armando Bacot (169 games & 4,766 minutes). Davis has played 356 fewer minutes and 31 fewer games than the North Carolina legend.

RJ Davis was one of the standouts for North Carolina during the NCAA tournament, but he struggled initially in his team's defeat to Alabama finishing with 16 points, shooting 4-of-20 from the floor and going 0-of-9 from beyond the arc.

During his postgame news conference, Davis was visibly upset and took on the blame for the defeat slumping to the table while addressing the media.

"I just wasn't good enough today. Missed a lot of easy shots that I normally make," Davis said.

His North Carolina teammate Cormac Ryan immediately came to his defense addressing reporters.

"We would not be in this position today without R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot. ... (Davis) is one of the greatest Tar Heels of all time. For anybody to come and say anything negative about R.J. is unacceptable,” Ryan said.

With RJ Davis returning to Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels will once again be among the favorites for the 2025 national championship being led by a certified candidate for National Player of the Year.