UNC star RJ Davis shows gratitude after Hubert Davis squad bags No. 11 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Tar Heels are going dancing and their star is thanking God. Senior guard RJ Davis posted an Instagram story on Sunday to respond to the news that UNC made March Madness.

"God doesn't make any mistakes," Davis' IG story read.

RJ Davis shares his reaction to UNC making March Madness

Davis' story linked to UNC basketball's post, which announced that the Tar Heels received an 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Hubert Davis' squad was the last team in and will face San Diego State Tuesday in a First Four game. The winner will play No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the Round of 64.

For Davis, making the tournament means he gets to wear the iconic Carolina blue for a little while longer. In his five seasons at North Carolina, the guard has cemented himself as a Tar Heel legend.

Davis was the 2024 ACC Player of the Year and became the first UNC player to ever win the Jerry West Award.

Just like everyone else, Davis had to wait for Selection Sunday to see if his team would make March Madness. The Tar Heels' chances looked slim. If they didn't make the big dance, Davis' last game for UNC would have been the ACC Tournament loss to rival Duke.

Now, Davis will suit up for North Carolina once again and look to lead his team on an NCAA Tournament Cinderella run.

North Carolina's journey to the NCAA Tourament

Many were surprised when the Tar Heels received an NCAA Tournament bid. The team had a questionable resume this season, with a 22-13 record. Their Quad 1 record did nothing to help the bubble team. Davis' UNC squad went 1-12 in Quad 1 matchups.

However, North Carolina has won eight of its last 10, with both losses being to No. 1 seeded Duke. In both of those rivalry losses, the Tar Heels held their own. The Blue Devils defeated UNC by just three points in the ACC Tournament.

The voting committee pointed to North Carolina's 36th NET ranking and difficult nonconference schedule when explaining how UNC was ultimately chosen to be a tournament team. The Tar Heels have faced 10 opponents in the KenPom top 25, including all four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

Controversy has surrounded North Carolina's inclusion in March Madness, but Davis' Instagram story assures that it wasn't a mistake.

