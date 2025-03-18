UNC vs San Diego State basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 18 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

North Carolina will take on San Diego State in the First Four of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, with both playing for a spot in the round of 64.

The Tar Heels, who are seeded 11th, its lowest since the seeding system began in 1979, are 22-13 this season, while the Aztecs, also seeded No. 11, are 21-9 in this campaign.

This will be the third meeting between both teams, with UNC winning both of the previous meetings, though their last encounter was in 1990, which featured current coach Hubert Davis, who scored 16 points.

The winner of this South Region matchup will face No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday at 4 p.m. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

North Carolina finished the season well, losing only twice, both against Duke in their last 10 games, including in the ACC semifinals.

Meanwhile, San Diego struggled in recent weeks, losing three of its last six games, including a loss to Boise State in the quarter-final of the Mountain West Tournament.

UNC vs San Diego State Prediction

North Carolina’s inclusion in March Madness was a bit controversial, as industry experts predicted them to miss out due to their underwhelming record against high-ranked opposition.

However, they appear to have improved as the season progressed, with their performance in the loss against Duke in the ACC Tournament showing that.

UNC have proven that they can deliver offensively and this might make the difference against San Diego, who are defensively solid but quite average in attack.

Prediction: UNC 72 vs 65 San Diego State

UNC vs San Diego State Odds

Teams Spread Total Money Line UNC - 4.5 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) - 200 San Diego +4.5 (-110) U 142.5 (-110) +165

UNC vs San Diego State Head-to-Head

There have been two previous meetings between the two teams, and the Tar Heels have won both contests. UNC won 103-92 on Dec. 29, 1988, and 99-63 on Nov. 24, 1990.

However, this will be the first-ever NCAA Tournament matchup between the two programs.

Where to watch UNC vs San Diego State

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 9:10 PM ET

Where: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

TV: TruTV

UNC vs San Diego State Injuries

No official injuries were reported for the Tar Heels ahead of this game.

However, San Diego guard Reese Dixon-Waters is sidelined with a foot injury.

