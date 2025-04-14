"UNC whiff" "Should have fired Hube and rebuilt": Fans react as Kanon Catchings snubs North Carolina for Georgia in latest transfer portal move

Former BYC star Kanon Catchings entered the transfer portal days after the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Cougars in the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance. After a mixed first season under coach Kevin Young, he entered the portal with a "Do not contact" tag. According to an On3 report, the North Carolina Tar Heels were the favorites to land his commitment after he visited Chapel Hill last week.

Ad

On Sunday, Catchings announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs instead. He started 15 of his 31 games for the Cougars after beginning the season as a starter before his role changed to a bench role. Catchings averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 41.1% shooting from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Kanon Catchings choosing to join the Bulldogs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I wonder what the price tag was," one fan tweeted.

Some fans made fun of North Carolina missing out on Catching's commitment.

"UNC is washed. Should have fired Hube and rebuilt," one fan tweeted.

"UNC whiff," another fan tweeted.

"Sad to said but UNC is the new Indiana," one fan tweeted.

Kanon Catchings stock fell at BYU

According to ESPN, Kanon Catchings was a four-star prospect who flipped his commitment from the Purdue Boilermakers as part of the Class of 2025 and opted to join the BYU Cougars. At the time of his commitment, he was the highest-rated prospect in BYU's history until five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa committed to the program last year to supplant him from the record books.

Ad

After starting the season in stellar fashion with double-digit point games against the Baylor Bears, Alabama Crimson Tide and West Virginia Mountaineers, Catching's minutes dwindled as he struggled in Big 12 play. After being projected as a first-round pick by CBS Sports earlier in the season, his stock fell dramatically as he struggled for form.

By the end of the season, Catchings was a rotation option and only managed nine minutes in the Cougars' three NCAA Tournament games accounting for his entry into the transfer portal after the tournament ended.

Catching hails from a family with considerable athletic pedigree. His mother, Tauja Catchings, starred for the Illinois Fighting Illini in college. His aunt, Tamika Catchings, is a former Tennessee Volunteers star and a Pro Basketball Hall of Famer. His grandfather, Harvey Catchings, also played in the NBA for 11 seasons to cement the Georgia guard's athletic pedigree who will have three years of eligibility left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here