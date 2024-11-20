UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 19)

There's been back-and-forth action in the first half inside of Allen Fieldhouse as the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks lead the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 43-38. The Jayhawks have had a balanced attack leading the way as Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr's seven points are leading the team heading into the break. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and decipher who is stepping up after 20 minutes.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas box score

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score UNC Wilmington 38 38 Kansas 43 43

Trending

UNC Wilmington Seahawks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Khamari McGriff F 5-6 0-0 4-4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 14 Sean Moore F 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 3 Noah Ross G 3-4 0-0 1-2 3 4 1 0 0 0 0 7 Donovan Newby G 1-4 1-4 2-2 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 5 Joshua Corbin G 0-4 0-4 0-0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harlan Obioha F 0-2 0-1 1-4 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 Greedy Williams G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Elijah Jamison G 2-6 1-2 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Noah Hodge G 1-3 0-2 0-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 Bo Montgomery G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Kansas Jayhawks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS KJ Adams Jr F 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 3 3 0 0 1 2 3 Hunter Dickinson C 3-5 0-1 1-2 1 9 2 1 1 0 1 7 Zeke Mayo G 3-7 0-3 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 Rylan Griffen G 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Dajuan Harris Jr. G 2-5 2-5 1-2 1 1 4 1 0 0 1 7 Flory Bidunga F 3-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 David Coit G 2-5 1-3 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 AJ Storr G 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 Shakeel Moore G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here