  • UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 19)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 20, 2024 02:00 GMT
There's been back-and-forth action in the first half inside of Allen Fieldhouse as the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks lead the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 43-38. The Jayhawks have had a balanced attack leading the way as Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr's seven points are leading the team heading into the break. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and decipher who is stepping up after 20 minutes.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas box score

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
UNC Wilmington38 38
Kansas43 43
also-read-trending Trending

UNC Wilmington Seahawks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Khamari McGriffF5-60-04-4250001014
Sean MooreF1-21-10-003011003
Noah RossG3-40-01-234100007
Donovan NewbyG1-41-42-200100215
Joshua CorbinG0-40-40-015000000
Harlan ObiohaF0-20-11-412000021
Greedy WilliamsG0-10-00-000000020
Elijah JamisonG 2-61-21-200000206
Noah HodgeG 1-30-20-011110022
Bo MontgomeryG 0-00-00-000000010

Kansas Jayhawks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBAST STL BLK TOPFPTS
KJ Adams JrF1-30-01-213300123
Hunter DickinsonC3-50-11-219211017
Zeke MayoG3-70-30-001100016
Rylan GriffenG1-21-20-000000103
Dajuan Harris Jr.G2-52-51-211410017
Flory BidungaF3-30-00-012000016
David CoitG 2-51-31-200000006
AJ StorrG 1-31-30-001100113
Shakeel MooreG 1-10-00-000000102

