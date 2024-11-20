UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 19)
There's been back-and-forth action in the first half inside of Allen Fieldhouse as the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks lead the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 43-38. The Jayhawks have had a balanced attack leading the way as Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr's seven points are leading the team heading into the break. Let's take a closer look at the box scores and decipher who is stepping up after 20 minutes.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
UNC Wilmington
38
38
Kansas
43
43
UNC Wilmington Seahawks box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Khamari McGriff
F
5-6
0-0
4-4
2
5
0
0
0
1
0
14
Sean Moore
F
1-2
1-1
0-0
0
3
0
1
1
0
0
3
Noah Ross
G
3-4
0-0
1-2
3
4
1
0
0
0
0
7
Donovan Newby
G
1-4
1-4
2-2
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
5
Joshua Corbin
G
0-4
0-4
0-0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Harlan Obioha
F
0-2
0-1
1-4
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
1
Greedy Williams
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Elijah Jamison
G
2-6
1-2
1-2
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
6
Noah Hodge
G
1-3
0-2
0-0
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
2
Bo Montgomery
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Kansas Jayhawks box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
KJ Adams Jr
F
1-3
0-0
1-2
1
3
3
0
0
1
2
3
Hunter Dickinson
C
3-5
0-1
1-2
1
9
2
1
1
0
1
7
Zeke Mayo
G
3-7
0-3
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
6
Rylan Griffen
G
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
Dajuan Harris Jr.
G
2-5
2-5
1-2
1
1
4
1
0
0
1
7
Flory Bidunga
F
3-3
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
6
David Coit
G
2-5
1-3
1-2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
AJ Storr
G
1-3
1-3
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
3
Shakeel Moore
G
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
