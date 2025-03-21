  • home icon
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:55 GMT
The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders were able to get a 38-34 halftime lead over the No. 14 UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the first round in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders are being led by guard Kerwin Walton with 15 points on 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

The Seahawks are having a balanced attack, led by guard Nolan Hodge and his seven points.

Here's a closer look into the UNC Wilmington Seahawks versus Texas Tech Red Raiders box score to see how the game has gone thus far.

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
UNC Wilmington34 34
Texas Tech38 38
UNC Wilmington Seahawks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Sean MooreF1-41-30-014000113
Harlan ObiohaF1-20-01-135100113
Greedy WilliamsG1-10-00-000200102
Donovan NewbyG2-42-40-001200116
Bo MontgomeryG2-30-11-111010305
Khamari McGriffF 2-50-00-012000124
Noah RossG 1-50-32-203300014
Nolan HodgeG 3-61-20-114200107
Texas Tech Red Raiders box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
JT ToppinF2-40-10-036100114
Darrion WilliamsF2-80-32-213100016
Christian AndersonG0-40-40-0001000106
Elijah HawkinsG2-82-60-026400206
Kerwin WaltonG 5-105-100-0012000115
Federiko FederikoF 1-10-02-322020124
Kevin OvertonG 1-21-20-022110103

