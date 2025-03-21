UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25 

The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders were able to get a 38-34 halftime lead over the No. 14 UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the first round in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders are being led by guard Kerwin Walton with 15 points on 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.
The Seahawks are having a balanced attack, led by guard Nolan Hodge and his seven points.
Here's a closer look into the UNC Wilmington Seahawks versus Texas Tech Red Raiders box score to see how the game has gone thus far.
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech box score
UNC Wilmington Seahawks box score
Texas Tech Red Raiders box score
