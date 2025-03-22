"Unless your name is Michael Jordan or Cooper Flagg": UCLA HC Mick Cronin gets 100% real on toughness of college basketball

UCLA delivered a strong performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with a 72-47 win over Utah State on Thursday. Following the win, coach Mick Cronin shared his perspective on why college basketball is more difficult than many players anticipate in a post-game press conference.

Ad

“Guys get to college and it's way harder than they thought unless your name is Michael Jordan or Cooper Flagg, you know, guys like that, Lonzo Ball, Kevin Love. 99.9% of them, it's harder than they think or thought it was going to be,” Cronin said.

“Then you either make excuses, quit, transfer, blame others, or you get to work, and that's what life's about.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Defensively, Tennessee ranks 11th in Division I in opponent points allowed per game (63.0 ppg) and is among the best in the nation at defending the perimeter, ranking in the top five in opponent shooting percentages.

Mick Cronin’s UCLA prepares for game against Tennessee

The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (23-10) are set for one of their biggest challenges of the season as they face the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32 on Saturday night in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ad

The Vols defeated No. 15 seed Wofford in the opening game. Senior guard Chaz Lanier led the charge, scoring 29 points on 11-22 shooting, including six three-pointers. Expect him to be a key factor once again.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about how it is going to be against the Vols in the opening statement of the press conference, a day ahead of the high-powered matchup,

“Excited to play Tennessee, although I know how hard it’s going to be," the coach said. "So, obviously, we’ve already talked to our guys, did the first scouting report and explained to them that everything will be hard. Catching the ball will be hard, passing the ball will be hard. You have to do everything with strength and conviction or you’ll be running your offense at half-court. Defending their offense is hard."

Ad

Ad

He also spoke highly of the Vols' coach ahead of the game.

"Coach Barnes is a great coach, they got a great four-year starter at the point, numerous veterans, the underclassman that they play is a junior, so, you know, they’re just a rock-solid team, coaching, players. They don’t beat themselves. You gotta match their intensity.”

The Bruins have been consistent under Cronin’s leadership, reaching at least the Sweet 16 in three of his first five NCAA Tournament appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here