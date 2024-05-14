“Unthinkable started to kind of float around”: Kentucky HC Mark Pope details what happened after Scott Drew turned down offer to coach the Wildcats

Kentucky coach Mark Pope spoke about the school's process of replacing John Calipari. That included talking about what happened when his "good friend" Scott Drew turned down the offer to coach the Wildcats.

On "College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein" on Monday, Pope acknowledged that while he appreciated having his name involved in the coaching search at his alma mater, most thought national title winner Scott Drew would be the hire.

"Everything was quick," Pope said. "You know, I think Kentucky had done some reaching out to a bunch of people, myself included. Of course, that was beyond my wildest dreams to have a chance to come back and coach here.

“Then, I think things really heated up with Scott, which they should. I mean Scott is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball – is a proven quantity, just came off a national championship (with Baylor in 2021), and is a special human being also. He has also been incredibly gracious to me. Like, I consider him a good friend.”

However, to everyone's surprise, Scott Drew decided to stay with the Bears, announced on the morning of April 11. From there, the focus shifted to UConn's Dan Hurley, who had just won his second consecutive national title. However, CBS Sports said the move had no chance.

Scott Drew's open statement

Scott Drew ended all the rumors of his move to Kentucky after John Calipari's departure with an open statement.

"In our program, we strive to put Jesus first, then others, then ourselves. We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have" Drew said.

"We are grateful for the support of (athletic director) Mack Rhoades, President (Linda) Livingstone and the entire Baylor family, and we look forward to working together to more championships to Waco."

Drew has been at Baylor for 20 years and won the 2021 title. He has been a major part of Baylor's development with his stellar record of 446-244

How do you think it would have turned out if Scott Drew accepted the proposal to coach Kentucky?