"Ur so amazing Ily": Iowa's Lucy Olsen, Kylie Fuerbach and more shower love on teammate Callie Levin's latest IG snaps

Iowa's Lucy Olsen, Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter and others showed love to their teammate, Callie Levin, on social media. Levin posted several photos and a video clip of fun moments with her Hawkeye teammates on Instagram on Sunday.

"So much JOY!! 💖," she captioned the post.

Olsen, Feuerbach and other Iowa stars stormed the comment section to adore the freshman's post.

"Callie ur so amazing Ily," Olsen wrote.

"Omg the last vid!!!" Feuerbach wrote.

"You are just the best," Hawkeye junior Taylor McCabe wrote.

"my cutie queen😘love u boo," Affolter wrote.

Iowa wiomen's basketball stars react to Callie Levin's IG post. Image via @callielevin

Here are comments from other Iowa players and a fan:

"I love you so much!!!" Jada Gyamfi wrote.

"🐥🐥💛💛," Hawkeye senior Addison O'Grady wrote.

"YOU BRING SO MUCH JOY," a fan wrote.

Iowa women's basketball stars react to Callie Levin's IG post. Image via @callielevin

Callie Levin is a freshman point guard at Iowa women's basketball. She joined from Solon High School and currently averages 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game this season.

Callie Levin: From Iowa fan to player

Growing up in Solon, Callie Levin was a big fan of the Iowa women's basketball team. She was a front-row regular, helping to fill the sellout crowds. Now, Levin is a freshman with the Hawkeyes and her family is helping fill the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch her play in an Iowa uniform.

For Levin, donning the Hawkeye jersey was a dream come true.

"Three years of sitting here, just waiting to get on the court and run out of that tunnel. You see all the kids standing over there wanting high-5s. And you run out and you're filled with so much gratitude. Every single time. it doesn't matter what game it is, it's always so special," she said per Iowa's News Now.

Levin is the No. 2 recruit from Iowa and helped Solon High School basketball team win the state championship. However, the freshman point guard is yet to score her first points for the Hawkeyes. But coach Jan Jensen confirmed that her impact off the court has been felt.

"If you watch our practice, the one who's talking and positive, and leading (is Callie). So she's got a huge role to play. She just isn't getting the minutes because we have a lot more depth there," Jensen said.

In the meantime, Levin is grateful to join the Iowa team and continues to soak in special moments with the team.

