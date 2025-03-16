"Ur an idiot": Fans defend Tom Izzo after MSU coach criticized by famous YouTuber

Basketball fans have jumped to the defense of Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo after he was criticized following his team’s loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in their Big Ten semifinal clash on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

The Spartans’ hopes of winning a seventh Big Ten title are over after losing to the Badgers 74-77 in a game that could have gone either way. Nonetheless, following the game, Izzo came in for heavy criticism from popular YouTuber BarryonHere, who insisted the Spartans coach is living on past glory.

“Tom Izzo really got the best PR of any coach in sports. He won ONE title back when the Baha Men were on top of the music charts and he's lived off that his entire career,” Barry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans did not take kindly to Barry’s comments, with many defending Izzo and hitting back at the YouTuber.

“Ur an idiot,” a fan said

“Bad take… Izzo has been unreal!,” another fan said.

“Could’ve just saved us time and told us you don’t watch CBB until it’s,” another fan echoed the same view.

The fans kept hitting back at Barry:

Ad

“EIGHT Final Fours. Short list of coaches that have done that,” another fan said.

“Isn’t there a statistic that if you play for Izzo for 4 years you’re almost guaranteed a Final 4 at some point?,” another fan questions Barry’s opinion.

“Completely disagree. Just because he hasn’t won multiple chips shouldnt take away 20+ years of tournament runs and success in building MS’s program,” a fan said.

Ad

Izzo chases second NCAA title

Fans may be right in their assessment of Izzo, who has been in charge of the Spartans since 1995. In that time frame, he has more Big Ten career victories than any other coach in the division.

Izzo is also tied with Ward Lambert for most regular-season Big Ten Championship after leading the Spartans to the first position this season.

The 70-year-old has also led the Spartans to eight semifinal appearances in the NCAA tournament, including a title run in 2000.

Ad

While the loss to Wisconsin means the Spartans will not get the chance to win a seventh Big Ten Tournament, Izzo and his boys can still end the season on a high if they win their second NCAA title in 25 years.

The NCAA tournament starts this week, with Izzo set to lead Michigan for the 27th consecutive time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here