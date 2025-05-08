“US 3 >>>>> Gorilla”: Callie Levin, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow gush over teammate Teagan Mallegni’s snaps with Iowa stars

Iowa freshman Teagan Mallegni shared photos on Instagram showcasing the 2024 Hawkeyes' freshman class, drawing reactions from teammates, including senior Kylie Feuerbach. The class includes Ava Heiden, Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow, Aaliyah Guyton and Mallegni. Guyton transferred to Illinois this offseason.
The four remaining freshmen appeared together in the post. The guard posted three snaps on Thursday with the caption:
“my girls 💕.”
Levin wrote,
“MMMMHMMM 😍”
Levin dropped a second comment:
“US 3 >>>>> Gorilla 🦍.”
“My girlllll❤️❤️,” Stremlow wrote.
Feuerbach did not miss out on the fun, also commenting twice.
“Squad ⬆️,” she wrote, before commenting, “GORG GALS.”
All four freshmen were solid depth options during the team's run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
However, only Stremlow recorded starts (two) in her 34 appearances, as Mallegni played 30 games with no starts, Levin had 10 appearances with zero starts, and Heiden played 28 times, also with zero starts.
Next season, they will look to record starts and bring more to the team, with the Hawkeyes attempting to play in the national championship game again after back-to-back appearances in 2023 and 2024.
Teagan Mallegni among nine returning Iowa players for 2025-26
The Hawkeyes might have lost their top scorer, Lucy Olsen, to the draft, but coach Jen Jensen will be pleased to retain the core of last season’s roster.
With four of their five players from the 2024 freshmen class returning, including Ava Heiden, Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow, Aaliyah Guyton and Teagan Mallegni, Iowa has retained their depth.
Second top scorer Hannah Stuelke also returns, alongside experienced guard Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor McCabe, Jada Gyamfi and Kennise Johnson.
The Hawkeyes also added Georgia Tech transfer guard Chazadi Wright from the transfer portal, improving the quality in their backcourt.
