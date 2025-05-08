“US 3 >>>>> Gorilla”: Callie Levin, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow gush over teammate Teagan Mallegni’s snaps with Iowa stars

Iowa freshman Teagan Mallegni shared photos on Instagram showcasing the 2024 Hawkeyes' freshman class, drawing reactions from teammates, including senior Kylie Feuerbach. The class includes Ava Heiden, Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow, Aaliyah Guyton and Mallegni. Guyton transferred to Illinois this offseason.

Ad

The four remaining freshmen appeared together in the post. The guard posted three snaps on Thursday with the caption:

“my girls 💕.”

Ad

Trending

Levin wrote,

“MMMMHMMM 😍”

Levin dropped a second comment:

“US 3 >>>>> Gorilla 🦍.”

“My girlllll❤️❤️,” Stremlow wrote.

Callie Levin, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow gush over teammate Teagan Maellegni’s snaps with Iowa stars. Credit: IG/@teagan.mallegni

Feuerbach did not miss out on the fun, also commenting twice.

Ad

“Squad ⬆️,” she wrote, before commenting, “GORG GALS.”

Callie Levin, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow gush over teammate Teagan Maellegni’s snaps with Iowa stars. Credit: IG/@teagan.mallegni

All four freshmen were solid depth options during the team's run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Ad

However, only Stremlow recorded starts (two) in her 34 appearances, as Mallegni played 30 games with no starts, Levin had 10 appearances with zero starts, and Heiden played 28 times, also with zero starts.

Next season, they will look to record starts and bring more to the team, with the Hawkeyes attempting to play in the national championship game again after back-to-back appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Teagan Mallegni among nine returning Iowa players for 2025-26

The Hawkeyes might have lost their top scorer, Lucy Olsen, to the draft, but coach Jen Jensen will be pleased to retain the core of last season’s roster.

Ad

With four of their five players from the 2024 freshmen class returning, including Ava Heiden, Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow, Aaliyah Guyton and Teagan Mallegni, Iowa has retained their depth.

Second top scorer Hannah Stuelke also returns, alongside experienced guard Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor McCabe, Jada Gyamfi and Kennise Johnson.

The Hawkeyes also added Georgia Tech transfer guard Chazadi Wright from the transfer portal, improving the quality in their backcourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here