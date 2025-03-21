USA soccer legend Kelley O'Hara thinks Paige Bueckers’ UConn are ready to “demolish” JuJu Watkins and USC

Soccer legend Kelley O'Hara and the three-time NWSL winner Merritt Mathias debated the potential Elite Eight game between Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

The two former athletes discussed the significance of the matchup and picked their favorite teams while speaking on the "Sports Are Fun!" podcast on Just Women's Sports.

"I think USC UConn in the Elite Eight is going to be absolutely electric," O'Hara said."And I think UConn being a two-seed they're probably like, 'Yeah, give it to us. Let's freaking go.' They're probably ready to absolutely demolish.

Kelley O'Hara then noted that the Trojans recently lost a high-stake matchup to UCLA for the conference title. She added that Southern California barely escaped with a win against Paige Bueckers and co. in December, 72-70.

"Especially because USC lost to UCLA in the conference tournament ... and USC only beat UConn by what? by 2 points? earlier this season, it was one of the most-viewed games."

While Merritt Mathias was disappointed that only one of the two talented squads would advance to the Final Four round, she picked JuJu Watkins' teams.

"I'm ready for the JuJu Paige rematch for sure and I think I'm going with JuJu yo ... I just feel it," Mathias said.

JuJu Watkins' Trojans earned the top seed in the Spokane 4 region while Bueckers' Huskies have the No. 2 seed. Their ranking has placed them on the opposite ends of the bracket, potentially matching them up for the last game of the group.

What is next for Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins' teams?

To make the potential high-octane Elite Eight a reality, UConn and USC will have to power through three matchups. Paige Bueckers and Co. will open their NCAA journey by facing the No. 15 Arkansas State Red Wolves on Friday. ESPN's matchup predictor gives them a 99.0% chance of winning.

On the other hand, JuJu Watkins open her national tourney with a game against No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans. USC also has 99.0% odds.

In case both teams make it to the end of the region, it would mark the second consecutive time the two squads meet in Elite Eight. The Huskies defeated the Trojans 80-73 last year.

