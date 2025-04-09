USC Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Eric Musselman's squad 

USC didn't have an epic 2024-25 season, but coach Eric Musselman has been active in the transfer portal looking to improve for next year. The Trojans have had about as much movement as any team that's not making a head coaching change. While the transfer portal period is still open, USC has had a ton of players coming and going.

Here's a closer look at the players set to leave and join USC via the transfer portal.

USC players set to leave via transfer portal

#1. Wesley Yates III, undecided

An outstanding 6-foot-4 freshman from Texas, Yates will be highly regarded in the portal. He scored 14.1 points per game for the Trojans, hitting 44% of his 3-point attempts. He's an elite wing scorer and figures to be an immediate impact player at any power conference program. Yates certainly bears watching in 2025-26.

#2. Jalen Shelley, undecided

Another freshman from Texas, Shelley saw limited minutes with the Trojans. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 22 games played. He was a four-star prospect out of high school and could shift his career drastically with a fresh start.

#3. Kevin Patton Jr., undecided

A 6-foot-8 guard, Patton transferred in from San Diego, where he scored 9.8 points per game in 2023-24. But he saw much less time at USC, averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for USC. Patton will have two seasons of remaining eligibility and will likely look for more minutes and a bigger role.

#4. Isaiah Elohim, undecided

A freshman guard from New York, the 6-foot-5 Elohim saw limited playing time. Playing just 103 minutes over 18 games, Elohim had 38 points and 15 rebounds in his season. Add him to the list of prospects with plenty of remaining eligibility who would doubtlessly benefit from a fresh start.

USC players set to join the team via transfer portal

Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie could be a significant contributor at USC next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Jacob Cofie, Virginia

A 6-foot-10 forward, Cofie averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a freshman at Virginia. Cofie started 16 games for UVA and figures to add some size and rebounding skill to the Trojan roster. He hasn't yet shown much perimeter shooting skill as a 24% 3-point shooter. But Cofie had a solid freshman year and should be a significant frontcourt contributor at USC.

#2. Amarion Dickerson, Robert Morris

A 6-foot-7 forward, Dickerson was an outstanding freshman at tiny Robert Morris. He averaged 13.2 ppg and 5.9 rpg. Dickerson also blocked 2.3 shots per game. His perimeter game is a work in progress, but Dickerson is a promising young player with three remaining years of eligibility.

#3. Drew Fielder, Georgetown

Fielder started at Georgetown this season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 7.1 ppg and 5.4 rpg for the Hoyas in 2024-25. Fielder shot 41% from 3-point range as a freshman, but just 25% as a sophomore. If he can clean up the perimeter shot, he'll likely be a rotation player in the Trojan frontcourt. Fielder has two years of eligibility.

#4. Keonte Jones, Cal State Northridge

A 6-foot-6 forward, Jones was a two-year starter at Cal State Northridge. Jones averaged 13.1 ppg and 9.0 rpg as a sophomore. He also dished out 4.1 apg. Jones also added 1.8 spg and 1.3 bpg.

With two years of remaining eligibility, Jones figures to see significant playing time. He shot 38% from 3-point range last year, so he could be a competitive three-level scorer and solid rebounder for USC.

What do you think of USC's incoming and outgoing players? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

