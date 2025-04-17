USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb and 3YO daughter send adorable message to JuJu Watkins’ teammate on her special day

USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb sent a sweet birthday message to JuJu Watkins' teammate, Rian Forestier, on social media. Freshman guard Forestier celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday, and Gottlieb shared a video on her Instagram story featuring her three-year-old daughter, Reese Martin.

In the video, Reese raised two little fingers and wished Forestier a happy birthday before running off.

"Happiest birthday @rianforestier. You are a special soul and we ❤️ you!' the Trojans coach wrote.

USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb and daughter Reese wish Rian Forestier a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @coachlindsayg

Rian Rose Forestier was born Apr. 17, 2006, in Helotes, Texas. A graduate of Louis D. Brandeis High School, Forestier is a two-time district MVP and a four-time all-state honoree.

Averaging 20.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game, Forestier set a school record with 539 career assists. She finished high school with 2,501 career points and also a school record with 1,311 rebounds.

Lindsay Gottlieb provides update on JuJu Watkins' injury

USC women's basketball had a stellar run in the 2024-25 season, thanks to standout guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins powered the Trojans to become the top seed as they entered the women's NCAA Tournament, regarded as one of the favorites to win the national championship.

Then Watkins tore her ACL in the second-round game against No. 9 Mississippi State, which gave a major blow to the Trojans' quest for the national championship title. However, they were able to beat No. 5 Kansas State in the Sweet 16 before losing to Paige Bueckers and No. 2 UConn in the Elite Eight.

Watkins' return next season is still uncertain, but coach Lindsay Gottlieb provided an optimistic update about the sophomore guard's injury status.

"She's doing great," Gottlieb said, per TMZ. "She's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."

Watkins spoke to former NBA coach Phil Handy and told him that she would return to the court stronger. Meanwhile, USC has to deal with filling the vacancy left by Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall who were selected during the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday.

