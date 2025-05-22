USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb cheers on Kiki Iriafen in her first game versus the Valkyries

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb is showed love to one of her former players. Gottlieb attended Wednesday's WNBA matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and former Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen's Washington Mystics.

Gottlieb posed with her son Jordan outside Chase Center in San Fransisco, and shared the adorable snap on her Instagram story.

"Pulling up to our first @valkyries game ... but can't help our excitement to support @kikiiriafen😊✌🏻," Gottlieb wrote.

Lindsay Gottlieb and son Jordan attend a Golden State Valkyries game

Gottlieb kept fans updated on her day at the game through a series of stories. She continued to show support for Iriafen by posting a video clip of the forward taking the court.

"👏🏻👏🏻," Gottlieb wrote.

Lindsay Gottlieb shares video of former USC star Kiki Iriafen (image credit: instagram/coachlindsayg)

It wasn't the first time this WNBA season that Gottlieb has hyped Iriafen. Following the Mystics' 90-85 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Gottlieb drew attention to a particularly impressive play by Iriafen. The USC coach shared a video of her play on her story and highlighted her admirable rim run.

"Those first 3 steps (and next 3 too) @kikiiriafen Omg ... next level rim run!," Gottlieb captioned.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praises former Trojans star Kiki Iriafen's WNBA performance (image credit: instagram/coachlindsayg)

Iriafen is making her mark in the WNBA, and her college coach is along for every step of the ride.

Lindsay Gottlieb molded Kiki Iriafen into a WNBA star

Kiki Iriafen spent just one season with Lindsay Golttlieb's USC but she helped prepare Iriafen for her professional career. After three seasons at Stanford, the forward spent her senior year with the Trojans. Iriafen became an essential piece of their success, and boosted her draft stock.

At USC, Iriafen averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She was a contributor on both ends, recording 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. The forward shot 49.0%, including 28.6% from beyond the arc.

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Iriafen helped USC in an impressive season that resulted in a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament. Her skill set and leadership was key in reaching the Elite Eight despite being without star guard JuJu Watkins, who tore her ACL in the Round of 32.

Iriafen was selected No. 4 by the Mystics and is already making an impact on the team. The forward has started in all three of Washington's matchups and is putting up a team best 10.0 rpg.

Iriafen honed her skill set at USC with Gottlieb's help and is thriving at the professional level.

