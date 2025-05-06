USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb drops 2-word reaction as 7YO son rocks Stephen Curry on his T-shirt

With the 2024-25 women's basketball season ending, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has channeled her energy to her family. Gottlieb is married to Patrick Martin and have two children together - seven-year-old Jordan Martin and three-year-old Reese Martin.

On Tuesday, Gottlieb shared a photo of Jordan smiling at the camera as he rocked a blue T-shirt that showed a picture of NBA star Steve Curry on her Instagram story.

Jordan wore a blue and yellow stripped pair of black shorts and black Nike socks. He completed the look with a customized face cap and a pair of pink and yellow sneakers while holding a basketball.

"School days," the Trojans coach captioned the story.

USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb posts photo of her son Jordan on IG story. Image via @coachlindsayg

The youngest of four children, Gottlieb regularly showcased how she balances her family and basketball coaching career. She once talked about how fortunate she feels being able to balance work and family.

“I’m very fortunate,” Gottlieb said per SFGATE in 2018. “I know most women and families don’t have the luxury of being able to have children and integrate them with your work life, and really not have to sacrifice one or the other."

Gottlieb also said that college athletics are family oriented, and her bosses have been supportive. So, they make it easy for her to integrate her family and career, which are the most important things to her.

Lindsay Gottlieb lands new transfer for USC

USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb has added a new forward to the Trojans roster ahead of the next season. She got the commitment of former Washington State freshman forward Dayana Mendes, which was announced last Wednesday.

"Dayana is a unique talent who will thrive in our system and at USC," Lindsay Gottlieb said per the program's website. "One of the best young players out of France - whose development program is elite - Dayana has length, athleticism and a versatile skill set.

"She is a tireless worker who loves the game and brings an incredible mindset to LA. Dayana had a really productive freshman season at Washington State, and we believe her ceiling is limitless. Our Trojan fans will love her ability to score, defend and bring boundless energy to Galen Center," Gottlieb added.

Mendes began her basketball career in France where she played for Charnay and Île-de-France, in high school. In her lone season with the Cougars, she averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 30 appearances, winning a WCC All-Freshman Team honor.

