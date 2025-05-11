USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb drops heartfelt 5-word reaction for her kids on Mother’s Day

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has done a good job of improving the Trojans' women's basketball team. She started with a team that did not qualify for March Madness in 2022, and has improved the team to the point where it has now made back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight of the tournament.

Although she has had a lot of success on the basketball court, she is possibly even more successful in her personal life. She has two children with her husband, Patrick Martin. On Sunday, she posted on her Instagram story with an image of her and her two children, celebrating Mother's Day with them. She had a heartfelt five-word reaction.

"Best bouquet of flowers ever!!!"

Image via Lindsay Gottlieb's Instagram story.

In the image, Gottlieb is holding her daughter, and her son is standing on her side while holding a basketball. In her free hand, Gottlieb is holding a handmade bouquet of flowers. However, it is different from a normal bouquet. Rather than flowers, the bouquet has several painted hand prints, presumably of her kid's hands.

Based on Gottlieb's message, that sort of handmade gift means more to her than any normal bouquet of flowers ever could.

Women's CBB analyst Cece Clay analyzes Lindsay Gottlieb's new assistant coach, Nikki Blue

It has been a busy offseason for Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans. After the team was eliminated in the Elite Eight of March Madness, the goal shifted to make the team more championship-ready next season. One thing that needed to be addressed was one of the assistant coaching positions.

Wendale Farrow, who was formerly an assistant at USC, left after the season to become an assistant under Dawn Staley at South Carolina. Gottlieb elected to hire Nikki Blue as her replacement. Analyst Cece Clay analyzed the hire in a Substack post at the end of April.

"When USC Women’s Basketball announced Nikki Blue as the newest member of Lindsay Gottlieb’s coaching staff, it wasn’t just another hire. It was a calculated power move — and a symbolic one. USC didn’t just add a coach with professional pedigree. They added someone who knows Southern California, represents it, and has thrived at every level of the game."

Blue did not coach in 2024 but was previously the interim head coach of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA in 2023. She will now join Gottlieb as the USC Trojans try to get over the hump of winning a National Champioship next season.

