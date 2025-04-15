USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb shares adorable moments of son, Jordan, meeting Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl, and Shyanne Sellers

It's WBNA Draft night, and no one is exempt from being starstruck, even USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb's son Jordan. Gottlieb took to her Instagram story on Monday to share photos of her son meeting some of women's basketball's biggest stars.
In one photo, Jordan is pictured with Paige Bueckers. Bueckers, who won the national championship with UConn this season, was the No. 1 pick in Monday's draft.
"He realllly wanted to meet @paigebueckers," Gottlieb's Instagram story read. "All love."
Jordan was also pictured with Shyanne Sellers. The Maryland guard is expected to be a first-round pick.
"My guy is living his best life," Gottlieb captioned the photo of Jordan and Sellers.
Along with meeting some of the top draftees, Jordan also met a current WNBA star. Gottlieb posted a photo of him with Nika Muhl, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm last year.
Lindsay Gottlieb's USC star Kiki Iriafen selected No. 4 in WNBA Draft
Gottlieb found success in her fourth season leading USC. The Trojans were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight even without JuJu Watkins, who tore her ACL in the Round of 32.
One of the stars of Gottlieb's squad's season was Kiki Iriafen. Iriafen spent the past season at USC after beginning her college career with three seasons at Stanford.
Iriafen thrived in her sole season with the Trojans, averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Gottlieb credits Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen for USC's success.
“I also think TVO and Kiki coming in here changed our program too,” Gottlieb said after their tournament exit, per SI. “We’re going to get past this stage at some point, and they’re going to have their fingerprints all over it even though, you know, they won’t be physically with us on the team.”
After Iriafen's strong senior season, she was selected No. 4 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 6'3" forward will begin her professional career with the Washington Mystics.
