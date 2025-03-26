USC HC Lindsey Gottlieb pens inspiring note to Trojans fans following JuJu Watkins’ injury

USC coach Lindsey Gottlieb released a statement after sophomore guard JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL injury during the team’s 96-59 win over Mississippi State on Monday night.

The Trojans delivered a dominant performance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but the victory was overshadowed by the loss of one of their standout players. Watkins sustained the injury in the first quarter while attempting a fast break, landing awkwardly on her knee as defenders pursued her.

The incident left the entire Galen Center in shock, as players, fans and officials watched in concern. Despite securing a resounding win, the injury visibly affected the team.

On Wednesday, Gottlieb addressed the situation in a heartfelt message shared on the USC Women’s Basketball Instagram account, offering encouragement to Watkins and emphasizing her resilience.

“JuJu is a special player—unquestionably tough physically and mentally—and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan family,” Gottlieb said.

“One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine.

“JuJu’s toughness, her talent, and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship.”

Watkins was having an outstanding season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. She was also a leading candidate for the National Player of the Year award.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Following the victory over Mississippi State, an emotional Lindsey Gottlieb delivered a powerful message to her team, expressing her pride in her players' resilience.

“You guys had my back,” Gottlieb said. “You had each other's back. You had [JuJu's] back. The fans had your back. We were a team. I will never forget this game. It's a big deal to go to the Sweet 16. We are going to Spokane. We are going as a team.”

The Trojans will now look to carry this momentum into their Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State on Saturday evening.

