USC's JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, and more get personalized Chipotle bowls following new NIL deal

USC women's basketball has partnered with Mexican grill restaurant Chipotle. The company unveiled a commercial snap featuring customized bowls of Trojan stars JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, Talia Von Oelhoffen and Avery Howell, which was shared on Instagram.

Ad

"Chipotle launches new menu inspired by USC Women's basketball team," the post's caption read.

Ad

Trending

USC women's basketball has had a stellar season, with sophomore star JuJu Watkins being the standout player for the Trojans. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb's team is 28-3 overall and 17-1 in the Big Ten. It also won the conference, earning the No. 1 seed in the Spokane 4 regional. However, the team lost out to UCLA in the postseason conference final.

USC will now face second-seeded UConn in the regional, setting a Watkins and Paige Bueckers rivalry that many felt was too early for the March Madness. Gottlieb echoed the same sentiment, expressing her displeasure in the seeding, stating that it felt disrespectful.

Ad

"I never thought I’d be a 1 seed and feel disrespected. But I thought the committee — I thought there was very little chance we’d be the (fourth) No. 1. You tell me if you think the bracket we got should have been the one that it was,” she said.

USC signs first-of-its-kind NIL deal with Chipotle

USC women's basketball became the first college team to sign a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal with Mexican restaurant Chipotle. Part of the deal requires the Trojans to support Chipotle’s various marketing initiatives throughout the 2024-2025 season. In addition, each player will receive a VIP card granting them access to free Chipotle.

Ad

Chipotle will also feature players’ go-to orders as digital menu items exclusively on the restaurant's app and website.

“We’re always training hard and staying active, so having a meal option that’s both delicious and packed with protein is perfect for recovering after workouts,” USC's standout player JuJu Watkins said in a statement.

“Chipotle is also a great spot for the team to bond. It’s super convenient being so close to our practice facility, making it an easy go-to for us to grab a quick meal together and connect.”

The All-American guard has a go-to order, which includes a bowl with white rice, chicken, tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese, guac and sour cream. The Trojans, led by Watkins, reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season and enter this season's tournament as the No. 4 seed and Big 10 regular-season champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here