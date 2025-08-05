USC’s JuJu Watkins reacts with 2 words in excitement for special 9YO basketball fan

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins dropped an encouraging comment on a nine-year-old Sydney Jones' post. Jones has B-cell Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Jones posted an Instagram video of herself training with a basketball while a nurse administered a night medication on Monday.&quot;This is one way of getting your night meds!&quot; the video was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatkins joined other followers to react to the video, with two motivational words:&quot;Let's goooo 💪 🫶,&quot; Watkins wrote.USC’s JuJu Watkins react to Sydney Jones’ IG clip. Image via @sydballinJones was diagnosed with B-cell Acute lymphoblastic leukemia on November 5. She has been undergoing some treatment since, and even went through a bone marrow transplant.The nine-year-old patient's story earned widespread recognition. Watkins and Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb are some of Jones' followers on the photos and videos sharing platform.USC to enter 2025-26 season without JuJu WatkinsJuJu Watkins is one of the most influential female figures in college basketball. But the USC star will be unavailable for the team in the 2025-26 season after she tore her ACL during the Trojans' second-round NCAA Tournament game. She is sidelined for 8 to 12 months.This means that Lindsay Goitlieb will look forward to other talents in the team to ensure the Trojans enjoy a stellar run next season. The most notable recruit is 6-foot-1 Jazzy Davidson, a guard from Clackamas, Oregon, who finished high school as a No. 1 recruit from the class of 2025.&quot;We always felt like we had the best player in class, and it’s not a knock on anyone in any way,” Gottlieb said to HOOPS HQ, &quot;Jazzy has it all as a basketball player.”Davidson helped the USA win gold at the 2024 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, last summer. She averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.Other notable talents in the USC team include 6-foot-1 guard Kennedy Smith, 5-foot-11 Georgia Tech transfer Kara Dunn and UCLA transfer Londynn Jones.