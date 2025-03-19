USC’s JuJu Watkins reacts to special feature for $204.3 billion energy drink brand ahead of March Madness

In October 2024, JuJu Watkins signed an NIL deal with Gatorade, joining athletes like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg. Ahead of March Madness, the energy brand owned by PepsiCo., whose market cap is $204.3 billion, released special merch.

On Tuesday, Gatorade announced that they will drop special Gatorade x JuJu Watkins Bottle, featuring the sophomore guard's favorite quotes and her jersey number. Watkins shared the post on Instagram story and wrote:

"🫶🏿💕"

JuJu Watkins Instagram story (Credit: via jujuballin)

At the time of signing, JuJu Watkins spoke about the brand.

"Gatorade has been a part of my life for years, especially after being named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023, so I'm excited to officially be a member of the family," she said.

"Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a huge milestone for me as I look towards the future."

JuJu Watkins comments on USC Trojans' March Madness goals

As a freshman last year, JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to the Elite Eight, their first in over 30 years. They lost to the UConn Huskies, but this time, the sophomore guard hopes to advance further and win the national championship.

During a press conference after Selection Sunday, Watkins talked about her goals for this year's March Madness.

"I think just continuing to stay locked in," she said. "Season's super long, the plan is to go even longer than last year, for sure. So just staying locked in, taking it game by game and that's really all you can do."

When asked about her confidence in the team, she said:

"I think just the trials and tribulations we've been through. I mean this season has not been pretty. There were moments when we could have kind of given up and we didn't. And I think that's speaks our resilience and just our will to want to win and just play together."

The Trojans earned the No. 1 seed in the Regional 4 Spokane and will take on UNC Greensboro on Saturday. JuJu Watkins could have a repeat of last season, as the UConn Huskies are also in the same bracket.

