USC's JuJu Watkins reacts after winning AP Player of the Year

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins reacted after becoming the fourth sophomore to win the Naismith Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

After the announcement, the Los Angeles native responded with a story on Instagram.

“✌🏾,” JuJu Watkins posted on her story.

JuJu Watkins' story after being named Naismith Player of the Year. - Source: Instagram/@jujubballin

The young star ran away with the award, getting 29 of 31 votes from the panel. The remaining votes went to Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo.

JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to their first conference title in 31 years and their best season in four decades. USC also earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, scoring 43.6% of her shots from the floor. She also had 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

The season ended on a bittersweet note, though, as Watkins suffered an ACL tear in USC’s second-round matchup against Mississippi State. While the Trojans beat Kansas State in the Sweet 16, they fell 78-64 to the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight.

The injury also robbed college basketball fans of what would have been a dream matchup against UConn guard Paige Buckers in the Elite Eight. This was the second straight year the Huskies bounced Southern Cal in the Regional Final after losing 80-73 last year.

Watkins, who has had surgery, will now look to return as quickly as possible. Because of the severity of her injury and the timing of it, the USC star could miss a part of the 2025-26 season.

Three JuJu Watkins teammates enter transfer portal

When JuJu Watkins suits up next season, the Trojans will have a different look. Not only are Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall entering the WNBA Draft, but three players are also leaving the program through the transfer portal, including freshman Avery Howell.

Howell, who averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds per game, will be joined in the portal by Aaliyah Gayles and Dominique Darius. While all three guards entered the portal, there's still a chance that they decide to remain with the team.

Gayles made headlines when she signed with the Trojans. She committed to the team from her hospital bed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a 2022 house party. The sophomore only played 69 games in her two years in LA.

Besides Iriafen and Marshall, Talia von Oelhoffen and Clarice Akunwafo will graduate, adding to the roster turnover coach Lindsay Gottlieb will have to deal with.

