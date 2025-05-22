USC’s JuJu Watkins set to replace ex-UConn star Paige Bueckers as next Army National Guard Next Up 5s coach

JuJu Watkins is set to take over as the new coach of the Army National Guard Next Up 5s, succeeding former UConn star Paige Bueckers. The Dallas Wings guard made a lasting impression during her time at the Overtime Select Takeover, but with her transition to the professional ranks, Watkins now steps into the spotlight.

Overtime Select shared a promotional video on Instagram on Thursday, announcing that Watkins will take over Bueckers’ team.

The former UConn guard is a two-time Army National Guard Next Up 5s champion and was tagged as the favorite crashout coach.

In last year’s edition of the event, Bueckers led a team to defeat Flau’Jae Johnson’s side. And Watkins was present at the game, but as a member of the broadcast team alongside Jada Williams and Angel Gray.

JuJu Watkins, who is the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year, will be courtside this time, barking out orders. Johnson also returns to coaching duties this year, seeking redemption for last year’s loss to Bueckers.

The game will be held before the start of next season, between July and August. The venue of the event is Atlanta.

Watkins and Johnson have not faced each other in an official NCAA basketball game, as their respective teams have not met.

The USC star will not be in action until later this year, having suffered a season-ending injury during the second round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State on March 25. The injury is a torn ACL, requiring surgery and ruling her out for the remainder of the tournament.

This was the same issue Bueckers suffered, tearing her ACL ahead of her junior season and missing an entire campaign recovering.

JuJu Watkins signed a new NIL partnership during injury recovery

JuJu Watkins has expanded her NIL portfolio by signing a new partnership with Pottery Barn Teen. The collaboration saw the brand help the guard with an apartment makeover.

This is another addition to her growing NIL portfolio, having previously signed deals with Nike, State Farm and Gatorade. The guard is a bona fide star and is expected to keep growing, with many seeing her as the face of women’s college basketball.

