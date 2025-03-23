USC star JuJu Watkins drops 2-word reaction to adorable young fans repping her No. 12 jersey

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins shared an adorable post of two young fans on her Instagram story. On Sunday, she posted a video of two little girls wearing her No. 12 USC jersey and captioned the post:

"Too cute."

JuJu Watkins shares a video of two little fans wearing her No. 12 jersey in an IG story. Image via @jujuballin

Watkins is regarded as one of the best players in women's basketball this season. After taking USC to an Elite Eight as a freshman, she is expected to go even further in this year's tournament. Averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, the sophomore star has shattered records, including becoming the fastest woman to reach 1000 points in college basketball. She also has the most points in a single game.

With her phenomenal stats this season, Watkins is expected to lead the Trojans in the ongoing NCAA Tournament. USC has already advanced to the second round after beating No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans 71–25 on Sunday.

JuJu Watkins reaches new milestone in win vs UNC Greensboro

JuJu Watkins and USC made a resounding NCAA Tournament statement in a commanding win over UNC Greensboro Spartans. Watkins had 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists despite facing an injury scare. She became the second woman after Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell in women's college basketball history to record 1,700+ points in their first two seasons.

The sophomore guard hit a layup off of a Kayleigh Hecke assist to score her 17th point of the game and the 1,701st point of her career. Furthermore, she has climbed the USC all-time scorers list, sitting sixth behind Cassie Harberts who is fifth with 1,832 points. Meanwhile, coach Lindsey Gottlieb and the USC coaching staff may want to keep a close eye on Watkins who seemingly hurt her left wrist after falling and grabbing it several times.

The Los Angeles native also rolled her left ankle in the third quarter after pulling up for a jumper and was visibly limping. She went to the locker room to be checked out after dropping a 3-pointer. Although Watkins later confirmed she would continue playing for the Trojans, Gottlieb ensures that her star player is fully fit to face No. 9 Mississippi State in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

