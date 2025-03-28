USC star Kiki Iriafen drops 3-word reaction on former Stanford teammate Elena Bosgana's "saying goodbye" to the Cardinals

Elena Bosgana has announced her departure from the Stanford Cardinals after four years with the program, drawing reactions from several people, including USC star Kiki Iriafen.

Iriafen and Bosgana played together at Stanford between 2021 and 2024, before the former entered the NCAA transfer portal, making a return to her hometown of Los Angeles, where she decided to play with USC this season.

Bosgana took to Instagram to announce her departure, opting not to activate her fifth-year eligibility.

“Wearing the Stanford jersey has been the biggest honor! Words cannot describe how much this program changed me! It wasn’t easy, but it was all worth it!”

“To my teammates, thank you for all the fun memories! We stuck together through the end and this is what matters the most!” She added.

There were several comments under the post, and one of them was from Iriafen.

She wrote, “I love you forever,” acknowledging the bond they shared for three years at Stanford.

Kiki Iriafen drops 3-word reaction on former Stanford teammate Elena Bosgana's "saying goodbye" to the Cardinals. Credit: IG/@elena_bosgana

Iriafen headlined the list of players who transferred last year, and she has lived up to expectation at USC, helping the Trojans win the Big Ten conference along with now injured guard, Juju Watkins.

Bosgana also had a great year on an individual level, averaging her highest points in college basketball this season with 12.2 points per game. However, the Cardinals could only finish 11th in the ACC, and they lost their only game in the ACC Tournament to Clemson.

Kiki Iriafen looking to lead USC to glory in NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

With Juju Watkins sidelined after tearing her ACL in No. 1 Seed USC’s second-round win (96-59) over Mississippi State, the responsibility now falls on Kiki Iriafen to lead the Trojans.

The former Stanford forward excelled playing second fiddle to Watkins, but with Watkins injured, she has now become the focal point of the team.

The Nigerian-American rose to the occasion against MS State, dropping 36 points and nine rebounds, but she will have to do it again in the Sweet 16 matchup against No. 5 seed Kansas State on Saturday.

Iriafen is averaging 18.6 points and 8.5 rebounds this season, a production she aims to improve in the ongoing NCAA Tournament and next season, as Watkins is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

