USC star Kiki Iriafen drops 3-word reaction to NCAA champ A’ja Wilson’s latest Nike shoe drop on IG

USC basketball star Kiki Iriafen took to Instagram to share a three-word response to A’ja Wilson's latest partnership with Nike.

The WNBA star unveiled her brand-new shoe design, with Nike leaving fans and fellow athletes alike in awe.

She posted the collaboration on her Instagram page @aja22wilson with the caption that says:

"No Leaks @nikebasketball 🤭, A’ONE Has Arrived ✨, Coming May 2025 ✨"

According to A’ja's announcement, her new shoe design, "A'ONE", is slated to officially launch in May 2025.

The reveal of the Las Vegas Aces star's partnership with Nike sparked widespread excitement, with USC star Iriafen being one of the many to react to the news, expressing her admiration for A'ja's new shoe design.

She posted in the comment section of the post saying, "These are gorgeous!!😍🔥."

A’ja's Instagram post announcing her new Nike shoe collaboration has generated a buzz, with fans flocking to the comments section to share their reactions, praise the sleek design and admire the colorway.

Surfing through the comment section, one fan said, "Color is fireeee! 🔥🩷"

Another fan replied, "Spectacular, give me 22 of them!"

A fan replied, "YOU CAN HAVE EVERY DOLLAR I HAVE."

One fan commented, "💯💪🏾🔥🏀 that's what I'm talking about."

Another set of fans expressed their enthusiasm for the soon-to-be-released shoes. One fan offered to spend all their money on it, while another posted a series of energetic emojis to convey their excitement.

South Carolina retires A’ja's jersey

A'ja Wilson had her jersey number 22 retired by the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team. The ceremony happened before a game against Auburn, and over 18,000 fans came to celebrate Wilson's achievements.

The former Gamecocks star achieved numerous great accomplishments. In 2017, she led the Gamecocks to their first national championship. She has won several awards such as winning an All-American four times, the SEC Player of the Year three times and even won an Olympic gold medal.

The University of South Carolina honored A’ja Wilson's legacy by retiring her jersey, ensuring her name and number become a permanent part of the school's storied history.

