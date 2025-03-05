USC superstar JuJu Watkins reacts to multiple national recognitions

USC sophomore JuJu Watkins capped off another memorable regular season with the Trojans, winning multiple honors along the way. On Tuesday night, she reacted to some of her national recognition on social media.

Watkins shared a post from USC Women's Basketball on her Instagram story on Tuesday, showing that she was one of the finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale SG of the Year Award. She was also named the USBWA National Player of the Week for the sixth time this season.

The USC guard added a folded hand emoji, followed by two heart emojis on her story to show her gratitude toward the recognition.

Image via @jujubballin Instagram

Watkins hit the ground running in her first year with the Trojans and was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Year. She also won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award last year.

This season, Watkins was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was also included in the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. It remains to be seen whether she will add more to her collection of individual honors in the coming weeks.

JuJu Watkins will also be aiming to win big with USC, having already clinched the Big Ten regular season title.

USC and JuJu Watkins will look to go all the way and win the national title this season

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins - Source: Getty

JuJu Watkins and the No. 2 USC Trojans (26-2, 17-1) won the Big Ten regular season title by beating No. 4 UCLA 80-67 on Saturday. The Bruins (27-2, 16-2) finished second in the conference standings.

The Trojans will now aim to kick on and win the Big Ten Tournament before potentially going all the way to win the national title.

With Watkins firing on all cylinders, USC needs to support its marquee star in the postseason. The Trojans will play the first game of their Big Ten Tournament on Friday but are yet to find out their opponents for the first round.

This season, Watkins is averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She will want to carry forward her excellent run in the postseason.

