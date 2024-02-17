USC vs Colorado basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Cody Williams, Bronny James and more

Southern California and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 contest with potential NCAA ramifications. Both teams have had their fair share of injuries this season, but most of the injury news heading into Saturday is positive.

Still, it's never a bad time to check in on the health of some of the more significant injury-impacted players in the game.

USC and Colorado basketball injuries

RJ Smith, Colorado

Colorado freshman guard RJ Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury early in the season. Smith has not played since November. Before his injury, he averaged 2.9 ppg and 1.1 rpg. Again, this isn't a new situation and the Buffaloes have had plenty of time to acclimatize.

Cody Williams, Colorado

Colorado's Cody Williams, shown here in the 2023 McDonald's All American Game, is healthy for the USC game.

Williams suffered a left wrist injury in December but he returned on January 10th and has remained healthy since.

Tristan DeSilva, Colorado

Colorado's second-leading scorer missed three games with an ankle injury in late December. But DeSilva has been back since early January and has avoided any further injuries. The Buffaloes are glad to have the senior forward, who is averaging 15.5 ppg and 5.3 rpg.

Bronny James, Southern California

USC guard Bronny James has been healthy since his preseason cardiac issues.

Following his preseason cardiac incident, James was sidelined until early December. The good news is that USC's most-publicized player has been healthy since. James has worked his way into USC's starting lineup and should play against Colorado.

Boogie Ellis, Southern California

Ellis missed many games due to a hand injury but has been back since early January. USC's top scorer should be available against Colorado. Ellis has an average of 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.

Can Colorado take care of business against USC? Or will Southern California pull the upset? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.