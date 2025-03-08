USC vs Michigan women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. JuJu Watkins

No. 2 USC stayed red-hot by winning a Big Ten semifinal 82-70 over Michigan. The Trojans will play the winner of No. 13 Ohio State and No. 4 UCLA in the upcoming game. USC (28-2) is almost guaranteed a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, while the Wolverines (22-9) await an NCAA Tournament spot.

USC vs. Michigan women's basketball box score

USC

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Smith 9 5 4 2 2 2 3 27 J. Watkins 20 11 3 3 0 6 4 37 R. Marshall 9 3 2 0 0 0 1 20 K. Iriafen 25 11 2 1 0 3 3 38 T. Von Oelhoffen 0 1 5 0 1 1 2 19 K. Heckel 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 M. Samuels 8 4 1 3 1 3 1 22 A. Howell 11 2 2 1 0 0 2 28 C. Akunwafo 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN O. Olson 13 9 4 2 0 1 5 38 M. Holloway 5 4 3 1 0 5 3 33 J. Hobbs 12 4 0 1 0 5 4 35 G. Kampschroeder 8 2 2 0 0 0 3 23 S. Swords 26 6 1 3 0 3 2 37 B. Daniels 4 3 0 2 0 0 1 19 Y. Grabovskaia 2 2 0 1 0 2 3 13

USC vs. Michigan Game Summary

Michigan played well early, taking a 15-12 lead after the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords. The Wolverines continued in the second quarter, holding a 31-23 edge with 2:10 remaining until halftime. But USC scored the last six points of the half to pull within 31-29.

Michigan pushed its lead to 46-39 on a pair of Swords free throws with 4:56 remaining the third quarter. But the Trojans again awakened, finishing the quarter on a 14-6 run to nab a 53-52 lead heading into the final quarter.

The game was tied at 60 with 6:29 to play when USC made a decisive run. The Trojans scored the next 14 points to put the game away. That run included five points from All-American JuJu Watkins. Michigan never pulled closer than eight points after that run.

USC was led by Kiki Iriafen, who finished with 25 points and 11 boards. Standout Watkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds of her own. Avery Howell added 11 points off the bench.

Syla Swords paced Michigan with 26 points, but shot just 8-for-22 to hit that total. Olivia Olson added 13 points and nine boards. Jordan Hobbs chipped in a dozen points as well.

USC will advance to the Big Ten title game while both teams will then await NCAA Tournament seeding.

