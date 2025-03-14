USC vs. Purdue: Box score, stats, and game summary ft. Trey Kaufman-Renn

No. 14 seed USC sought a second straight Big Ten Tournament upset against No. 6 seed Purdue. The Trojans (16-17) delivered an excellent game, but in the end, the Boilermakers (22-10) were able to escape with a 76-71 victory. Purdue moves on to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Ad

USC vs. Purdue Box Score

USC

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S, Thomas 6 2 4 1 2 2 1 30 D. Claude 18 3 2 0 0 1 4 21 W. Yates III 13 7 3 1 0 4 4 39 C. Agbo 9 5 0 0 0 1 4 34 R. Agee 11 7 2 0 1 1 5 36 M. Knowling 11 5 1 0 0 0 1 29 K. Patton Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C. Slajchert 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Cohen 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 9

Ad

Trending

Purdue

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN CJ Cox 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 C. Furst 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 18 F. Loyer 14 1 1 0 0 1 2 34 B. Smith 12 3 9 2 0 1 1 40 T. Kaufmann-Renn 30 7 2 0 0 2 3 29 M. Colvin 8 5 0 0 0 2 3 21 C. Heide 9 11 0 0 1 0 3 30 G. Harris 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 R. Burgess 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 W. Berg 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1

Ad

USC vs. Purdue Game Summary

Purdue jumped out to an early 13-7 edge in the game's first five minutes. But USC responded with a 18-4 run to nab a 25-17 lead. That gap was finished with a Wesley Yates III layup with 7:57 left in the first half. USC pushed the edge to 28-18, but Purdue scored the next 10 points to draw even. The teams remained tied at 35 at halftime.

USC jumped out to a six-point lead on a couple occasions early in the second half. But for its part, Purdue refused to go away, always hanging close. With the game tied in the final minute, Trey Kaufmann-Renn was fouled and sank two free throws to give Purdue a 73-71 edge with 28 seconds remaining. Kaufman-Renn added another free throw with 13 seconds left. A Braden Smith steal sealed the game.

Ad

Kaufmann-Renn led the Boilermakers with 30 points and seven rebounds. Fletcher Loyer adder 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Braden Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists for Purdue.

Desmond Claude was the leading scorer for USC with 18 points. Wesley Yates III added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rashaun Agee and Matt Knowling each tallied 11 points, with Agee grabbing seven rebounds.

Purdue will advance to play No. 3 seed Michigan in the last of Friday's quarterfinal games. That one will start around 9 p.m. or so EST, pending the earlier games. USC doesn't have any substantial NCAA Tournament shot, although the Trojans certainly played some outstanding basketball down the season's final stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here