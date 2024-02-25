USC vs UCLA basketball Injury report, February 24: Latest on the crosstown rivalry matchup 

USC and UCLA will rekindle one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball on Saturday. The two programs will be meeting for the last time in the Pac-12 as they transition to the Big Ten next season.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The in-state rivals met earlier in January, with the Bruins coming out victorious. Without a doubt, this is a glorious opportunity for the Trojans to get their revenge despite their poor form.

The Trojans have struggled significantly this season despite an impressive recruiting class that included Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. The team has lost four of their six games since they faced the loss to their in-state rival and did not have much chance to win this one.

The Bruins, on the other hand, have only lost one of their six games since the last meeting with their crosstown rival. The loss came against Utah in their last game on Monday, and they will be looking to bounce back against their in-state rivals in the upcoming encounter.

USC’s injury reports

USC is dealing with no injury ahead of the rivalry game against UCLA. This could help the Trojans build their momentum for the game despite their struggles through the course of the season

UCLA injury reports

UCLA, on the other hand, also has no player on its injury report. This is obviously a big boost for the Bruins ahead of the rivalry game against the Trojans and positions them better as the favorite for the encounter.

Who started the last game for USC?

USC's most recent game was against Colorado, which concluded with a 92-89 defeat for the Trojans. The starting lineup for the team included Kobe Johnson, Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, DJ Rodman and Joshua Morgan.

Who started the last game for UCLA?

UCLA faced Utah in its last game on Monday, suffering a 70-69 loss to the Utes. The Bruins' starting lineup for the game featured Dylan Andrews, Adem Bona, Brandon Williams, Lazae Stefanovic and Sebastian Mack.