USC vs. UCLA Player Stats and Box Score for March 1, 2025 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 4 USC and No. 2 UCLA finished their respective regular seasons in a tussle to decide the top seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament with USC winning 80-67. Conference tournament aside, the second battle of the two California schools will almost certainly have No. 1 seed implications in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

UCLA (27-2, 16-2) has only lost to USC, while USC (26-2, 17-1) grabbed the Big Ten regular season crown. Superstar guard JuJu Watkins played a major role in the victory.

USC and UCLA Player Stats and Box Score

USC

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Smith 7 2 1 1 0 0 4 25 J. Watkins 30 3 5 2 3 2 3 38 R. Marshall 6 6 5 1 1 0 4 22 K. Iriafen 17 9 2 1 0 1 3 27 T. Von Oelhoffen 8 4 3 1 0 2 5 22 V. Iwuchukwu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 A. Gayles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 R. Forestier 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 K. Heckel 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 12 M. Samuels 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 A. Howell 6 2 2 0 0 1 0 20 B. Shamblin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 C. Akunwafo 2 4 0 0 1 2 3 18

UCLA

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Rice 16 4 6 0 1 2 3 36 L. Jones 12 2 2 3 0 0 0 27 G. Jaquez 7 6 4 0 0 1 3 34 A. Dugalic 6 2 1 2 0 3 1 21 L. Betts 11 11 1 0 2 5 1 32 J. Barker 8 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 E. Aarnisalo 2 3 2 1 0 2 1 11 K. Dudley 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 T. Gardiner 5 3 0 0 1 1 1 15

USC vs. UCLA Game Summary

In the game's opening three minutes, USC reeled off a 9-0 lead, with five of the points coming from Watkins. UCLA awakened later in the quarter, pulling within 23-20 on a 3-pointer by Angela Dugelic to end the frame.

USC opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. The lead fluctuated, but a Watkins jumper for the final points of the half gave the Trojans a 46-32 advantage at halftime.

Kiki Iriafen opened the second half with a layup to make the lead 16, but UCLA came roaring back. The Bruins whittle the lead down to 55-51 with 3:02 to play in the third quarter. But the Trojans then reeled off the final nine points of the quarter to take a 64-51 lead.

Lauren Betts scored the first basket of the fourth quarter for UCLA, but the Bruins would never pull closer than that 11-point gap for the rest of the game. Watkins and Kiki Iriafen delivered a surprisingly easy win for the Trojans.

Watkins led USC with 30 points on 10 for 22 shooting. She also had five assists, three rebounds, three blocked shots and a pair of steals. Iriafen added 17 points and nine boards, playing solidly in all phases of the game.

UCLA was led by Kiki Rice with 16 points, but on just 3-for-13 shooting. Londynn Jones added a dozen points and standout center Lauren Betts had a quiet game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams have finished the regular season. USC will be the Big Ten's top conference tournament seed, while UCLA will be the No. 2 seed.

