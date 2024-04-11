College basketball fans are trolling John Calipari for his comments during his introductory press conference on Wednesday after being announced as the new coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Calipari left Kentucky to take the job with Arkansas. During his press conference, he compared the Razorbacks with the Wildcats.

"Kentucky is the bluest of blue," Calipari said after he was introduced, via ESPN. "There's only a few schools like that, and I hate to tell you ... Arkansas is one of them."

Following his comments, college basketball fans had a good laugh, with one tweeting:

"That's the used car salesmaan we are used to. Man even has the plaid jacket on. Cant make it up"

"He's lost his damn mind," a fan wrote.

"It’s not. I went to several games this year where it was 2/3 full. You wouldn’t see that at Kansas or Iowa State," a fan added.

Fans clearly don't agree with Calipari that Arkansas is a blueblood basketball program:

"I mean, what’s he supposed to say? He needs to talk himself into loving it there. He’s going to say a lot of stuff like that. And the coolest thing is, in doing that, he’s still giving love to Kentucky. I’ll love him forever," another fan added.

"i’ve never heard something father from the truth," a fan wrote.

College basketball fans seemed to have a good laugh about it and said that Calipari was clearly lying during his introductory press conference.

"If he really thought this did you ever hear him say two blue bloods were facing off when we were getting ready to play Arkansas? It’s probably the 5th best job in the SEC," a fan added.

"Crazy that he kept a straight face while saying that," a fan wrote.

College basketball fans seemed to have the same take on John Calipari that was lying during his introductory press conference with Arkansas.

John Calipari says he needs time to build up Arkansas

During his introductory press conference, John Calipari has confidence that he can help lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to a national championship.

Arkansas hasn't made the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons, so Calipari has told fans to give him time, as he will have to build the roster up.

"I've got to put a roster together," Calipari said. "I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were all in the portal. We've got work to do, and the only thing I want to tell you is I'm not that guy that has a magic wand.

"That's not who I am. I'm the grinder who comes every time. When you watch my team from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, we get better."

If John Calipari can help turn around the Razorbacks program, his hiring would be an immediate success. But, for now, fans are taking shots at him for what he said on Wednesday.

