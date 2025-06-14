The 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp brought together some of the best high school basketball prospects in the country. As expected, the event was filled with outstanding performances and brilliant displays from these young basketball prospects.

Among those who lit up the court was four-star Class of 2027 prospect Kevin Savage III, who played for Team Smith across four games at the event.

Take Flight Hoops, via their Instagram page on Saturday, shared a post highlighting Savage's performance in his best game at the event. The 5-foot-9 point guard dropped 23 points in that game, leaving former NBA stars John Wall and Josh Smith visibly stunned on the sidelines.

Trending

Wall and Smith were, however, not the only NBA stars impressed by Savage's performance. Utah Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier also took notice, dropping a one-word reaction in the comment section of the post.

"EZ," Collier wrote.

A couple of other fellow high school hoopers, including fellow Class of 2027 prospect Romelo Hill and Class of 2026 guard Colben Landrew, also reacted to the post.

"He's dat," wrote Hill.

"Been dat," Landrew said.

Fans also filled the comment sections with generally positive reactions, with comments on Savage's performance and the NBPA Top 100 camp as a whole.

"Savage!" one fan wrote.

"Str8 Dog 🔥," another said.

"Great camp 💯," said another.

Utah Jazz's Isaiah Collier drops 1-word reaction as John Wall & Josh Smith are left stunned by 4-star PG's NBPA Top 100 camp performance. (Images via Instagram @takeflighthoops)

Kevin Savage represented Team Smith across four games at the NBPA Top 100. In the first two games, which took place on Wednesday, he led his team to an 80-68 victory over Team Roddy and a 95-89 victory against Team Sandro.

He put up 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in the first game and contributed 15 points, four rebounds and two assists against Team Sandro in the second game.

Savage also hit the court for two more games the following day, Thursday, but despite his efforts, both matchups unfortunately ended in losses for Team Smith. In the first game, which was a 79-52 loss to Team Gibson, he put up 11 points and one assist.

Meanwhile, in the second game, his best-performing game at the event, he delivered 23 points, two rebounds and two assists, which wasn't enough to prevent his team's narrow 72-69 loss to Team Johnson.

The 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp: Top performers

The NBPA Top 100 Camp is a high school basketball event that brings together top basketball prospects from across the nation. The 2025 edition of the NBPA Top 100 Camp featured a total of 111 high school athletes, predominantly from the Classes of 2026 and 2027.

Some of the standout performers at the event include No. 11-ranked Class of 2026 prospect Dylan Mingo, who won MVP honors. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Other standout performers include No. 1 ranked Class of 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun, NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon's son Aziz Olajuwon, Class of 2026 forward Qayden Samuels and four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

The NBPA Top 100 Camp featured legendary NBA stars like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kyrie Irving, alongside John Wall and Josh Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here