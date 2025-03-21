  • home icon
  • Utah State vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:20 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Utah State vs UCLA - Source: Imagn
The seventh-seeded UCLA Bruins (22-10) are currently holding a 39-27 halftime lead over the 10th-seeded Utah State Aggies (26-7) in the first round of the Midwest Region in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have a balanced attack as center Aday Mara led the way off the bench with eight points on 4-of-5 from the floor.

Guard Mason Falslev has been leading the way for the Aggies as he has 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the first half. Let's take a closer look at our Utah State Aggies vs. UCLA Bruins box score and see how the game has been going thus far.

Utah State vs. UCLA box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Utah State27 27
UCLA39 39
Utah State Aggies box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Karson TemplinF2-40-20-123100014
Tucker AndersonF1-31-30-023001013
Deyton AlburyG2-40-10-002100114
Mason FalslevG4-101-44-4592202013
Ian MartinezG0-50-40-000210100
Aubin GateretseC 1-20-01-211000013
Drake AllenG 0-20-10-000010200
Dexter AkannoG 0-20-20-000000000
UCLA Bruins box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Tyler BilodeauF2-30-00-002010014
Skyy ClarkG3-42-30-001110108
Dylan AndrewsG2-42-32-201310108
Kobe JohnsonG0-10-10-005200020
Eric Dailey Jr.G1-20-10-000100122
William Kyle IIIF1-10-00-000000002
Aday MaraC 4-50-00-024203108
Sebastian MackG 0-20-10-001100000
Lazar StefanovicG 3-71-40-001410017

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
