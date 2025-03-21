Utah State vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The seventh-seeded UCLA Bruins (22-10) are currently holding a 39-27 halftime lead over the 10th-seeded Utah State Aggies (26-7) in the first round of the Midwest Region in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have a balanced attack as center Aday Mara led the way off the bench with eight points on 4-of-5 from the floor.
Ad
Guard Mason Falslev has been leading the way for the Aggies as he has 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the first half. Let's take a closer look at our Utah State Aggies vs. UCLA Bruins box score and see how the game has been going thus far.
Utah State vs. UCLA box score
Utah State vs. UCLA box score
Ad
Utah State Aggies box score
Ad
UCLA Bruins box score
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here
Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.