Utah State vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The seventh-seeded UCLA Bruins (22-10) are currently holding a 39-27 halftime lead over the 10th-seeded Utah State Aggies (26-7) in the first round of the Midwest Region in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have a balanced attack as center Aday Mara led the way off the bench with eight points on 4-of-5 from the floor.

Guard Mason Falslev has been leading the way for the Aggies as he has 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the first half. Let's take a closer look at our Utah State Aggies vs. UCLA Bruins box score and see how the game has been going thus far.

Utah State vs. UCLA box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Utah State 27 27 UCLA 39 39

Utah State Aggies box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Karson Templin F 2-4 0-2 0-1 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 4 Tucker Anderson F 1-3 1-3 0-0 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 3 Deyton Albury G 2-4 0-1 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 4 Mason Falslev G 4-10 1-4 4-4 5 9 2 2 0 2 0 13 Ian Martinez G 0-5 0-4 0-0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 Aubin Gateretse C 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Drake Allen G 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 Dexter Akanno G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

UCLA Bruins box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tyler Bilodeau F 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 4 Skyy Clark G 3-4 2-3 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 8 Dylan Andrews G 2-4 2-3 2-2 0 1 3 1 0 1 0 8 Kobe Johnson G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 5 2 0 0 0 2 0 Eric Dailey Jr. G 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 2 William Kyle III F 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Aday Mara C 4-5 0-0 0-0 2 4 2 0 3 1 0 8 Sebastian Mack G 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lazar Stefanovic G 3-7 1-4 0-0 0 1 4 1 0 0 1 7

