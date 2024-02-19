Utah vs UCLA basketball injury report, February 18: Latest on Rollie Worster and more

Utah and UCLA are set to clash for the final time in a Pac-12 matchup on Sunday. The two programs will depart the conference at the end of the ongoing season. Utah will move to the Big 12 while UCLA teams up with the Big Ten.

The Utes (15-10, 6-8 Pac-12) are entering the game with three consecutive losses and have only won one of the last five games. The team got off to a brilliant start to the college basketball season but hasn't found it so rosy since the conference play commenced in January.

On the other hand, the Bruins (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12) are in the right mix, having won all of their last six games. The team's start to the college basketball season wasn't a good one, but they've recorded significant improvement since the commencement of the conference play.

Notably, the Bruins suffered a decisive 90-44 defeat in Salt Lake City on January 11. The loss served as a turning point, sparking a resurgence for Mick Cronin's squad, who have rebounded by winning eight of their nine games since that challenging defeat.

Let’s examine the injury situation of both teams ahead of the encounter.

Utah injury report

Rollie Worster

Rollie Worster is sidelined due to a leg injury and has not participated in games since January 11 against the UCLA Bruins. Utah head coach Craig Smith has disclosed that Worster won’t return for a while, indicating an extended absence beyond the regular season.

In the 16 games, Worster has maintained an average of 9.9 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 40.9% from the field. He has contributed 4.9 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game.

Wilguens Exacte Jr.

It was anticipated that Wilguens Exacte Jr. would play a crucial role in Utah's rotation this season as he entered his second year. However, he suffered an undisclosed injury and opted for a medical redshirt according to Smith.

“At this point in the season, even if he would get cleared — now he’s going to go through the procedure. He’s going to redshirt this year. He’ll be out for the season,” Smith said (h/t Yahoo News).

UCLA injury report

UCLA is in a clean slate when it comes to injury. The Bruins currently have no player nursing an injury or ailment. This is a good booster that has contributed significantly to their brilliant run since January.