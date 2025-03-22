Vanderbilt vs. Oregon: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The 10th-seeded Oregon Ducks were able to pull off the 77-73 overtime win in an upset against the seventh-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They will play the winner of the Duke vs. Lehigh game later tonight in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Ad

The Ducks (20-11) got some hot shooting as Deja Kelly led the way with 20 points. The Commodores (22-11) struggled on the offensive side of the court despite Mikayla Blakes finishing with a game-high 26 points, thanks to going 11-of-13 at the charity stripe.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Vanderbilt vs. Oregon box score and discuss how the game played itself out.

Vanderbilt vs. Oregon box score

Vanderbilt vs. Oregon box score

Ad

Trending

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Overtime Final Score Oregon 12 24 19 12 10 77 Vanderbilt 9 16 18 24 6 73

Ad

Oregon Ducks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Amina Muhammad F 1-1 0-0 1-4 2 3 0 0 0 1 4 3 Phillipina Kyei C 3-8 0-0 1-2 5 9 0 0 2 3 2 7 Nani Falatea G 6-12 4-7 1-2 2 4 2 0 1 1 0 17 Peyton Scott G 4-7 1-1 4-6 0 7 5 0 0 3 2 13 Deja Kelly G 6-16 1-1 7-9 1 8 3 3 0 5 4 20 Sarah Rambus F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 2 0 0 1 2 2 Katie Fiso G 4-6 0-1 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 3 3 8 Ari Long G 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Sofia Bell G 2-6 2-6 0-2 1 2 0 1 0 0 4 6

Ad

Vanderbilt Commodores box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Khamil Pierre F 7-13 0-1 3-5 2 6 1 2 0 3 5 17 Jane Nwaba F 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mikayla Blakes G 7-17 1-4 11-13 1 5 2 3 0 3 5 26 Iyana Moore G 1-14 0-4 4-5 2 2 7 2 0 1 4 6 Jordyn Oliver G 5-9 0-0 0-0 2 6 2 3 0 3 4 10 Aiyana Mitchell F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madison Greene G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Justine Pissott G 1-2 1-2 1-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 4 Leilani Kapinus G 3-9 0-2 2-4 2 8 0 2 0 0 5 8

Ad

Oregon vs. Vanderbilt Game Summary

The Oregon Ducks shot the ball at a great rate in this game as the team finished shooting 27-of-58 (46.6%) overall, 8-of-16 (50.0%) from beyond the arc, and 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the charity stripe. The team crashed the glass at an elite level with 42 total rebounds (11 offensive, 31 defensive) but had 13 assists to 19 turnovers.

The defense had five steals as well as three blocks to make the Commodores uncomfortable. The offense played a more methodical game with eight fast break points and 12 points off of turnovers. The Ducks led by as many as 19 points and were able to survive a brutal fourth quarter to win the game in overtime to pull off the upset.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled despite getting to the free-throw line. The team shot 25-of-67 (37.3%) from the floor, 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the 3-point line, and 21-of-29 (72.4%) from the charity stripe. Vandy had 13 assists compared to 12 turnovers.

The defense had a dozen steals but failed to record any blocks. The team also was methodical with just six fast break points but crashed the paint with 36 of their 73 points coming from the painted area. They were unable to get a lead of more than two points at any time in this game and now are sent home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here