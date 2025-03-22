Vanderbilt vs. Oregon: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 01:47 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
The 10th-seeded Oregon Ducks were able to pull off the 77-73 overtime win in an upset against the seventh-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They will play the winner of the Duke vs. Lehigh game later tonight in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Ducks (20-11) got some hot shooting as Deja Kelly led the way with 20 points. The Commodores (22-11) struggled on the offensive side of the court despite Mikayla Blakes finishing with a game-high 26 points, thanks to going 11-of-13 at the charity stripe.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Vanderbilt vs. Oregon box score and discuss how the game played itself out.

Vanderbilt vs. Oregon box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterOvertimeFinal Score
Oregon122419121077
Vanderbilt9 161824673
Oregon Ducks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Amina MuhammadF1-10-01-423000143
Phillipina KyeiC3-80-01-259002327
Nani FalateaG6-124-71-2242011017
Peyton ScottG4-71-14-6075003213
Deja KellyG6-161-17-9183305420
Sarah RambusF1-20-00-004200122
Katie FisoG 4-60-10-002110338
Ari LongG 0-00-01-201000001
Sofia BellG 2-62-60-212010046
Vanderbilt Commodores box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Khamil PierreF7-130-13-5261203517
Jane NwabaF1-20-10-012000002
Mikayla BlakesG7-171-411-13152303526
Iyana MooreG1-140-44-522720146
Jordyn OliverG5-90-00-0262303410
Aiyana MitchellF0-00-00-011000000
Madison GreeneG 0-10-00-000100110
Justine PissottG 1-21-21-212000034
Leilani KapinusG 3-90-22-428020058
Oregon vs. Vanderbilt Game Summary

The Oregon Ducks shot the ball at a great rate in this game as the team finished shooting 27-of-58 (46.6%) overall, 8-of-16 (50.0%) from beyond the arc, and 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the charity stripe. The team crashed the glass at an elite level with 42 total rebounds (11 offensive, 31 defensive) but had 13 assists to 19 turnovers.

The defense had five steals as well as three blocks to make the Commodores uncomfortable. The offense played a more methodical game with eight fast break points and 12 points off of turnovers. The Ducks led by as many as 19 points and were able to survive a brutal fourth quarter to win the game in overtime to pull off the upset.

Meanwhile, the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled despite getting to the free-throw line. The team shot 25-of-67 (37.3%) from the floor, 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the 3-point line, and 21-of-29 (72.4%) from the charity stripe. Vandy had 13 assists compared to 12 turnovers.

The defense had a dozen steals but failed to record any blocks. The team also was methodical with just six fast break points but crashed the paint with 36 of their 73 points coming from the painted area. They were unable to get a lead of more than two points at any time in this game and now are sent home.

Edited by Brad Taningco
