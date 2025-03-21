Vanderbilt vs. St. Mary's: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jordan Ross

No. 10 seed Vanderbilt and No. 7 seed St. Mary's had a very competitive NCAA Tournament matchup which was as compelling as the close seeding would suggest. St. Mary's held on for a 59-56 win and will move on to Sunday to face No. 2 seed Alabama in a second-round game with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.

Vanderbilt vs. St. Mary's Box Score

Vanderbilt

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Edwards 18 5 3 1 0 1 2 30 T. Nickel 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 C. Manon 8 7 2 2 1 0 2 30 D. McGlockton 7 7 1 0 1 1 4 30 A. Hoggard 3 0 4 1 0 1 2 23 J. Carey 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 G. Huffman 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 22 T. Tanner 3 2 1 1 0 1 2 13 M. Collins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 J. Roberts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

St. Mary's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Ross 15 3 3 0 3 1 1 33 A. Marciulionis 14 8 2 0 0 5 4 31 L. Barrett 12 10 2 0 0 1 1 37 M. Saxen 12 11 0 1 1 0 3 34 P. Murauskas 4 3 1 0 1 1 1 23 H. Wessels 2 2 1 0 1 0 2 22 A. Hardaway 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 M. Lewis 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 16

Vanderbilt vs. St. Mary's Game Summary

The two teams were competitive early with the score tied at 11 eight minutes into the game. Vandy then went on a 9-2 run to take an early lead. Vandy pushed its lead to 11 points twice in the half and held a 29-22 advantage at halftime.

The Commodores stretched the lead to 12 points at 39-27 on a Tyler Tanner 3-pointer with 16:20 remaining in the game. St. Mary's almost immediately whittled that lead to 40-36 with 12:33 remaining. The Gaels grabbed a 46-45 lead on an Augustas Marciulionis 3-pointer with 6:54 to play.

St. Mary's stretched its lead to six points on a 3-pointer from Luke Barrett with 2:01 to play. In the closing seconds, Vanderbilt managed two attempt to tie the game, but both missed and the game ended.

St. Mary's was led by Jordan Ross, who had 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Augustas Marciulionis added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mitchell Saxen and Luke Barrett each posted double-doubles with 12 points each. Saxen added 11 rebounds and Barrett grabbed 10.

Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points and five rebounds. No other Vandy players reached double figures in scoring. The Commodores shot just 35% (9-for-26) in the second half.

St. Mary's will now face Alabama in a second round game on Sunday. The Tide struggled before outlasting Robert Morris 90-81. The winner of Sunday's game will make the NCAA's Sweet 16 next week.

