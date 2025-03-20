VCU vs. BYU: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The sixth-seeded BYU Cougars (25-9) advanced to the Round of 32 after securing an 80-69 win in the East Region during the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the 11th-seeded VCU Rams (28-7). The Cougars relied on a balanced attack, as eight players scored at least six points in the game. BYU will face the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the Round of 32.

The Rams struggled on the defensive side of the court and could not get to the free-throw line. However, Zeb Jackson came off the bench and led the way with 23 points.

Let's examine the box score for the VCU Rams vs. BYU Cougars to see how the game played out.

VCU vs. BYU box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score VCU 28 43 71 BYU 39 41 80

VCU Rams box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Luke Bamgboye F 3-4 0-0 0-0 3 4 0 1 1 0 4 6 Jack Clark F 4-8 2-3 2-2 4 10 5 1 0 2 4 12 Max Shulga G 4-10 4-10 0-1 0 3 3 0 0 4 3 12 Phillip Russell G 0-4 0-3 2-2 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 2 Joe Bamisile G 4-15 4-10 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 12 Obinnaya Okafor F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Fermin F 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 1 1 4 0 Brandon Jennings G 1-3 0-1 0-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 Michael Belle G 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 4 0 1 0 0 2 0 Alphonzo Billups III G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Terrence Hill Jr G 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Zeb Jackson G 9-14 5-10 0-0 0 0 4 2 0 0 1 23

BYU Cougars box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Richie Saunders F 6-12 1-6 3-3 0 4 2 2 0 2 2 16 Mawot Mag F 2-5 0-0 2-4 3 5 1 2 0 1 1 6 Keba Keita C 3-4 0-0 3-8 4 9 0 1 4 1 4 9 Egor Demin G 6-11 3-7 0-0 0 4 2 0 0 4 2 15 Trevin Knell G 3-6 2-5 0-0 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 8 Kanon Catchings F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Fousseyni Traore C 4-7 0-0 5-6 4 9 2 0 0 1 1 13 Dallin Hall G 2-5 0-0 2-3 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 6 Trey Stewart G 0-2 0-1 4-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 Dawson Baker G 1-2 1-1 4-4 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 7

VCU vs. BYU Game Summary

The VCU Rams shot the basketball well, combining to shoot 26-of-63 (41.3 percent) from the field, 15-of-38 (39.5 percent) from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the charity stripe. They struggled a bit with corralling misses, finishing with 31 total rebounds (12 offensive, 19 defensive). The team was able to pass the basketball well, as they had 15 assists on 26 makes.

The Rams were disruptive on the defensive end, with six steals and a pair of blocks. However, they were not driving the ball too much, with just 20 points in the paint. VCU held a five-point lead at one point but could not maintain the momentum.

The BYU Cougars had an amazing offensive performance. They shot 27-of-54 (50.0 percent) from the floor, 7-of-20 (35.0 percent) from the 3-point line and 19-of-28 (67.9 percent) from the free-throw line. They dominated the glass with 40 total rebounds (14 offensive, 26 defensive) while also dishing out 12 assists.

The defense recorded six steals and four blocks throughout the 40 minutes and was able to dominate the paint area, as 38 of their 80 points came from close. BYU held a 20-point lead and went on to secure the nine-point victory.

