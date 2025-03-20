VCU vs. BYU: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:05 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-VCU at Brigham Young - Source: Imagn
VCU vs. BYU: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

The sixth-seeded BYU Cougars (25-9) advanced to the Round of 32 after securing an 80-69 win in the East Region during the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the 11th-seeded VCU Rams (28-7). The Cougars relied on a balanced attack, as eight players scored at least six points in the game. BYU will face the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the Round of 32.

The Rams struggled on the defensive side of the court and could not get to the free-throw line. However, Zeb Jackson came off the bench and led the way with 23 points.

Let's examine the box score for the VCU Rams vs. BYU Cougars to see how the game played out.

VCU vs. BYU box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
VCU284371
BYU394180
also-read-trending Trending

VCU Rams box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Luke BamgboyeF3-40-00-034011046
Jack ClarkF4-82-32-24105102412
Max ShulgaG4-104-100-1033004312
Phillip RussellG0-40-32-200200222
Joe BamisileG4-154-100-0131101112
Obinnaya OkaforF0-00-00-000000000
Christian FerminF0-20-00-012001140
Brandon JenningsG1-30-10-112000122
Michael BelleG0-20-10-014010020
Alphonzo Billups IIIG 0-00-00-000000000
Terrence Hill JrG 1-10-00-000000002
Zeb JacksonG 9-145-100-0004200123
BYU Cougars box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Richie SaundersF6-121-63-3042202216
Mawot MagF2-50-02-435120116
Keba KeitaC3-40-03-849014149
Egor DeminG6-113-70-0042004215
Trevin KnellG3-62-50-002010118
Kanon Catchings F0-00-00-000000010
Fousseyni TraoreC4-70-05-6492001113
Dallin HallG 2-50-02-300400016
Trey StewartG 0-20-14-412000110
Dawson BakerG 1-21-14-402100027
VCU vs. BYU Game Summary

The VCU Rams shot the basketball well, combining to shoot 26-of-63 (41.3 percent) from the field, 15-of-38 (39.5 percent) from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the charity stripe. They struggled a bit with corralling misses, finishing with 31 total rebounds (12 offensive, 19 defensive). The team was able to pass the basketball well, as they had 15 assists on 26 makes.

The Rams were disruptive on the defensive end, with six steals and a pair of blocks. However, they were not driving the ball too much, with just 20 points in the paint. VCU held a five-point lead at one point but could not maintain the momentum.

The BYU Cougars had an amazing offensive performance. They shot 27-of-54 (50.0 percent) from the floor, 7-of-20 (35.0 percent) from the 3-point line and 19-of-28 (67.9 percent) from the free-throw line. They dominated the glass with 40 total rebounds (14 offensive, 26 defensive) while also dishing out 12 assists.

The defense recorded six steals and four blocks throughout the 40 minutes and was able to dominate the paint area, as 38 of their 80 points came from close. BYU held a 20-point lead and went on to secure the nine-point victory.

