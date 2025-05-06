“Very unexpected pickup”: College hoops fans react as 7’1 Reece Potter commits to Mark Pope’s Kentucky

Reece Potter is coming home as the Lexington native and former Miami (Ohio) center has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats for the upcoming season, On3 reports.

After the news was posted by Joe Tipton on his Instagram account, fans shared their surprise at Kentucky landing yet another prospect through the transfer portal, especially someone going back to his hometown.

"Very unexpected pickup probably a future piece hope he good 💯," a fan wrote.

"COMING HOME🔥," a fan added.

"Woohoo. Pope is on 🔥," another fan wrote.

There were other fans who questioned the big man's arrival at Kentucky. They wondered what role he would play and how it would improve Mark Pope's squad heading into next season.

"Pope please stop," a fan wrote.

"how many bigs do they need 💀," another fan wondered.

"People don’t realize he gonna be a good practice player," another fan added.

Reactions to Reece Potter joining the Wildcats next season. - Source: Instagram/@tiptonedits

As a sophomore, Reece Potter scored 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The 7-1, 215-pound center should at least add more size and depth to the Wildcats, who have reshaped their roster in the transfer portal. He will also add experience with 56 games played in two seasons at Miami.

Potter is the sixth player the Wildcats have landed through the transfer portal. They had previously secured 5-star transfer Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State) and 4-star prospects Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama), Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh), and Kam Williams (Tulane).

There could still be more movement on the transfer portal front, as Lowe was invited to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp, where he'll look to improve his NBA Draft profile. The former Pitt guard has until June 15 to determine whether he will enter the Draft or play for the Wildcats.

Reece Potter will get to live his childhood dream

It's no surprise that being from Kentucky, Reece Potter grew up a die-hard Wildcats fan. He will now get to live his childhood dream playing for the school.

The center shared his thoughts on being able to play for Big Blue in an interview with Cats Illustrated on Monday.

"It’s been a really fast day, but I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and this chance to put on the Kentucky jersey. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to put on the blue and white. So, actually being able to say I can do that is an insane feeling," Reece Potter said.

The Lexington Catholic product will have to compete for playing time at Kentucky, but arriving at his childhood favorite team should serve as motivation. He has two years of eligibility left.

