"Vibeyy": College hoops fans hype up Kiki Rice as UCLA star rocks cool sporty look in IG dump

UCLA Bruins junior Kiki Rice took a break from the March Madness for a quick photoshoot. The guard posted a video on Instagram on Monday where she's seen walking through a parking lot with cameras flashing around her.

Rice opted for a sporty look with an oversized jersey and black pants.

"Vibey🧘🏽‍♀️," she wrote in the caption.

The photo dump also included some game day pictures of Rice on the court with her teammates.

College basketball fans in the comments hyped Kiki Rice, with many matching her caption:

"Vibeyyy."

"Files are vibeyyy"

Fan reactions (Credits: Instagram/@kiki.rice)

Kiki Rice is leading the UCLA Bruins on a potential national championship run. The Bruins were ranked No. 1 in the country for 12 consecutive weeks on the AP top 25 poll. UCLA earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In the first round, the Bruins beat the Southern Jaguars 84-46, with Rice finishing with 10 points and seven assists. In the second-round clash against the No. 8 Richmond Spiders, the junior guard had 23 points and seven assists as UCLA won 84-67.

For the next Sweet 16 clash, the Bruins play No. 5 seed Mississippi (22-10) on Friday in Spokane.

Kiki Rice comments on the pressure she faces being a public figure

Kiki Rice is one of the most recognizable faces in the Bruins roster. The guard spoke about the pressures of public perception in an interview with Complex magazine on March 21

"I don't think I feel pressure with a social media following or fans and all that, just because it's something I've always kind of been used to, and as that's grown, it's just kind of become natural," Rice said. "It’s not like an overnight thing, but I do think one of the coolest things about it is just the different ways that I get to be a role model for little girls and little boys.

"After my games, there’s always a ton of people who want to take pictures and get an autograph and want me to sign a jersey, and I think seeing that and seeing those number one jerseys in the stands, that's why I play. I just try to take the time that I can to recognize those people because if I were that little girl, I'd want the player that I look up to do the same.

Kiki Rice is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 50.0% shooting. She will look to lead UCLA to its first championship.

